GUEST COMMENTARY: A rising tide raises all boats

Let me share another example. A while back I was talking with another Region community leader, Mayor Joe Stahura of Whiting. He was sharing the story of how Whiting is transforming neighborhoods, one home at a time, by supporting revitalization efforts.

I was happy to hear of their success. I returned to Valparaiso with fresh eyes and saw areas of our city that could use this same attention. One spot stood out: a vacant home that had recently burned in the middle of an older neighborhood. With the help of our Redevelopment Commission, the city purchased this property, demolished the damaged structure, and resold it to Charlson Custom Homes, a local builder. This talented builder then found a buyer – a couple in Minnesota who had been seeking the perfect home back in Valparaiso. Today, the result is a beautiful custom home – designed to look like it’s always been there – a happy new family and a grateful neighborhood that appreciates the improvement.

So, Whiting’s success led to success for another city. The elevated property helped the builder, the new resident, the neighborhood and the city — many boats on a rising tide.

Collaboration over competition