GUEST COMMENTARY: A rising tide raises all boats

Beginning a new decade is an excellent time for looking ahead, envisioning our communities for the coming decade and beyond. In fact, in Valparaiso, we’re always looking forward and making today’s decisions based on where we want to be in a decade or more.
This progressive mindset has driven many of Valparaiso’s signature projects. Take a look at our downtown as an example. More than a decade ago, we evaluated our historic downtown with an eye to the future. We realized that a vibrant downtown would drive success well beyond Lincolnway, so we launched a reboot.
We made the downtown an attractive space for unique restaurants to open, added attractive lighting and a sound system, and transformed a blighted building into a downtown park with a performance amphitheater, summer splash pad, and then an ice-skating pavilion. Elevating downtown has made many other good things possible – businesses are succeeding, people are investing in downtown building projects, our library is expanding with an outdoor learning plaza, and more.
This success was planned as we believe that a rising tide lifts all boats – success in one area leads to success in others. As we look at Northwest Indiana, I feel the same applies to our region: Success for one community leads to success for all of us. Valparaiso’s motivated leadership team embraces regionalism and subscribes to the approach that success is contagious.
Let me share another example. A while back I was talking with another Region community leader, Mayor Joe Stahura of Whiting. He was sharing the story of how Whiting is transforming neighborhoods, one home at a time, by supporting revitalization efforts.
I was happy to hear of their success. I returned to Valparaiso with fresh eyes and saw areas of our city that could use this same attention. One spot stood out: a vacant home that had recently burned in the middle of an older neighborhood. With the help of our Redevelopment Commission, the city purchased this property, demolished the damaged structure, and resold it to Charlson Custom Homes, a local builder. This talented builder then found a buyer – a couple in Minnesota who had been seeking the perfect home back in Valparaiso. Today, the result is a beautiful custom home – designed to look like it’s always been there – a happy new family and a grateful neighborhood that appreciates the improvement.
So, Whiting’s success led to success for another city. The elevated property helped the builder, the new resident, the neighborhood and the city — many boats on a rising tide.
Collaboration over competition
This collaboration over competition is part of my vision for Valparaiso and the Region. Because cities are the economic engines of the state, we’re cheering on other communities as well as our own. When a neighboring community is chosen as home for a new company or expansion, we’re supportive. Sure, we’d prefer that Valparaiso be chosen for every opportunity, but we know that each community has its own unique strengths. And if a company chooses East Chicago over Valparaiso, we all gain opportunities – those new employees need homes and goods and services — and they also pay taxes. We share in the high tide.
I see many opportunities for collaboration and many ways for all of us to improve. In Valparaiso, we have studied enough communities nationwide to know that either a community is growing or it’s declining. We intend to grow. Our vision is to capitalize on our strengths and fill gaps that we see.
One of our strengths is certainly our Parks Department — one of the best in the Midwest. We’re preparing to open our 20th park this year (a dog park called ValPAWraiso) and we offer more than 22 miles of pathways. But, to remain a leader, we need to keep our eyes on the future and continue to offer the best facilities for the people we serve. That’s why we’re launching a new parks master plan this year, beginning by hosting public forums and neighborhood meetings to gather wish lists and ideas from residents.
In Valparaiso, we’re willing to take a hard look at ourselves and where we want to be in a decade or more. Our forward vision has identified areas where we need to focus: People like our safe and attractive city and want to live in Valparaiso, so we’re looking to add higher-density housing options. Our schools are excellent and people want to raise families in our community, so we’re looking to add more youth sports facilities. Our residents appreciate our connectivity to Chicago, so we’re looking to strengthen our transit services, including our ChicaGo Dash express bus to Chicago, South Shore Connect service to the South Shore Line and an upcoming service to Chicago airports.
In Valparaiso, we know we have work to do in order to maintain and enhance our quality of life offerings. We like to take what we have and make it better: We’re in the midst of a long-term project to create a transit-oriented district, including housing and retail and anchored by Journeyman, a fantastic destination distillery. This project is transforming a vacant and unattractive industrial building into a bustling center for our city, providing opportunities for businesses, housing, residents and visitors – rising the tide once again.
We look forward to continued collaboration in Valparaiso – with our residents and businesses, with neighboring communities and with the State of Indiana. We see tremendous opportunities ahead for us all.
Mayor Matt Murphy is a lifelong Valparaiso resident and longtime community leader, having served on the Valparaiso City Council, Redevelopment Commission, Board of Works and as Valparaiso’s Economic Development Director. He became mayor in 2020. The opinions are the writer's.
