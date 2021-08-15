GUEST COMMENTARY: Accountability matters as schools spend rescue funds

This past week marks the official beginning of the return to in-person learning for most schools in Northwest Indiana. Teachers were back in their classrooms, feverishly and frantically preparing them for the impending arrival of their returning young scholars, who would be back from their exodus caused by COVID-19.

Borders went up on bulletin boards, as did anchor charts, inspirational quotes and historical posters splattered across the naked walls. Money was spent and lots of it (I speak from experience). I spent more money this year (than previous) because more was at stake.

Students have been out for over a year so I needed (and wanted) to provide an even more nurturing learning environment. I paid more attention to my comfort corner which is a place where students know to go to learn to re-adjust their dispositions when the day has been cruel. I placed more emphasis on ensuring that supplies were fully stocked at each workstation to avoid any discomfort for students whose parents just could not provide the supplies needed. Money was spent and I believe, well spent.

Now, I do not have the kind of money where I can spend without accounting for expenses. I made a budget to keep accountability at the forefront of my thoughts because spending without a purpose or plan is well, irresponsible.