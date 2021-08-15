GUEST COMMENTARY: Accountability matters as schools spend rescue funds

This past week marks the official beginning of the return to in-person learning for most schools in Northwest Indiana. Teachers were back in their classrooms, feverishly and frantically preparing them for the impending arrival of their returning young scholars, who would be back from their exodus caused by COVID-19.
Borders went up on bulletin boards, as did anchor charts, inspirational quotes and historical posters splattered across the naked walls. Money was spent and lots of it (I speak from experience). I spent more money this year (than previous) because more was at stake.
Students have been out for over a year so I needed (and wanted) to provide an even more nurturing learning environment. I paid more attention to my comfort corner which is a place where students know to go to learn to re-adjust their dispositions when the day has been cruel. I placed more emphasis on ensuring that supplies were fully stocked at each workstation to avoid any discomfort for students whose parents just could not provide the supplies needed. Money was spent and I believe, well spent.
Now, I do not have the kind of money where I can spend without accounting for expenses. I made a budget to keep accountability at the forefront of my thoughts because spending without a purpose or plan is well, irresponsible.
We would find a budget plan useful as we discuss the intersection of accountability and responsibility, which brings us to the federal rescue monies that have been given to cities and schools throughout America but specifically here in Northwest Indiana.
What’s The Plan? Has there been community engagement about The Plan? Where can The Plan be found? These are critical questions that our community needs to keep at the forefront of our minds (and thoughts) so that we are fully engaged with the planning process.
Silence is not an acceptable practice of school districts and municipalities when it comes to these funds because the stakes are high. Learning loss is real and while there are those who desire to politicize that fact, I assure you that the testing will reflect and support my premise.
Students will need to receive remediation while acceleration of the curriculum occurs.
Simply put, they have to learn as we teach or some would say that they would have to catch up. Wherever planning for the rescue money is happening there are some best practices (as it relates to responsible budget planning) that should happen: involve all stakeholders in the planning, community input (feedback), transparency with the budgeting and sharing of the plan.
When some of these practices are integrated in the planning process then we can safely say that we have introduced accountability in action. In addition to learning loss there is the matter of mental health. This subject has traditionally been a sensitive area to delve into because of a combination of cultural attitudes, ignorance and connotative stigma.
The rescue funds should subsidize positions that have lingered in budgetary limbo for years: counselors, psychologists, mediators, therapists of all kinds (art and drama) as well as funding wellness centers within schools. We have a responsibility to be accountable, stewards of the financial blessings that have come our way. To do so we must have a plan that includes a budget that reflects community priorities.
Education and mental health are two main issues I have both witnessed and heard rumblings from the Northwest Indiana community. Including stakeholders’ voices would be an exercise in equity and real life participatory democracy because people would be actively engaged in the planning process.
We must remember that the money will dry up and when it does, what will we do? Will we have a plan or can we integrate that variable into the initial plan? I think we can call that financial sustainability, which ultimately is the true test of responsible budgeting.
McKenya Dilworth is an Indiana Teach Plus Education Policy Fellow, mentor, teacher and education advocate who lives with her cat, St. Peter, in Gary. The opinions are the writer's.