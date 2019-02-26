Each and every time I load up family members and head east on Interstate 80 toward Michigan City to visit members of our extended family and to spend money with area shopping outlets, within 10-15 minutes of the trip, my son asks the proverbial question, “Are we there yet?” However, when he asked the proverbial question this time around, my response was a little complex.
We all have heard the saying, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Every year during the month of February, Americans are reminded that many of the key steps taken along America’s journey were taken by Americans of African descent. Among those whose historic accomplishments were lauded, applauded and endorsed by presidents of these United States were Frederick Douglass, W.E.B. DuBois, Mary McCleod Bethune, Booker T. Washington, Ida B. Wells, Carter G. Woodson and Martin Luther King Jr.
Indeed, it was author and historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson who led the organized campaign that led to what was initially called “Negro History Week” in 1926 and subsequently designated February as the month to expand the celebration of the countless chapters written by African-Americans in America’s story! It is altogether fitting and proper that we take time to remind area students and all Americans that the question of whether we’re there yet continues to be a topic worthy of debate and analysis, but certainly a question not yet fully answered!
Our children must be taught, without regard to race, creed, religion, or sexual orientation, that they stand on the shoulders of giants, reaping the benefits of seeds sowed by someone else. Furthermore, they have an obligation and duty to take their own STEPS and make positive contributions to our great community and society as a whole. The distinguished educators, civil rights advocates, politicians and historians, heretofore mentioned, were men and women of good faith and goodwill! They were great Americans whose inextinguishable beacons of light shone brightest in our darkest hours.
As the nation, as well as our communities, wrap up another year of Black History Month, let us celebrate the innumerable contributions of Americans of African descent to the ever-evolving growth of this great nation. Let us be mindful of the fact that we may never really get THERE unless we collectively subscribe to the philosophical view of he who wrote: “No man is an island, No man stands alone, Each man’s joy is joy to me, Each man’s grief is my own. We need one another, So, I will defend, Each man as my brother, Each man as a friend!”
Then and only then, will we be THERE!