February is American Heart Month, giving each of us an opportunity to focus on things we should be doing year-round to lower our risks for heart disease and stroke.
As Chairman of the Board with the American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana, I’m proud to be part of an organization that has been leading the fight against heart disease for more than 90 years.
The AHA has always been a leading funder of research, leading to life-saving advancements such as angioplasty, stents, pacemakers, valve replacement, blood pressure medications, CPR, and more. Thanks to advancements like those we’ve seen a 50 percent drop in heart disease death rates since the 1960s. I’m excited that the AHA is entering a new chapter in its history with bold plans to help people live longer, healthier lives. Much of the critical work fighting heart disease and stroke is done locally where individuals like you and me directly benefit.
Our focus on well-being includes programs designed to help monitor and control blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity. We’re working with other health-minded organizations to identify and address social determinants of health. We’ve found that factors such as access to affordable healthy food, access to transportation, access to healthcare and where you live have a significant impact on how long someone lives. Through programming and policy efforts, we intend to improve the quality of life for everyone.
We are meeting with employers to implement workplace wellness programs that not only improve employee health but also impact the bottom line, and we’re working with hospitals across the state to implement the latest science-based care. We’re making great strides in the fight against heart disease, but it remains the leading cause of death in our nation, state, and right here in the region.
There are several local events taking place that are helping make these strides, including the Heart of Gold Gala on April 6, Hard Hats with Heart on April 25, the Go Red for Women Symposium on May 30, and Heart Walks on Sept. 14 and 21.
For more information about these community events, please call 219-616-8342 and join us in our quest to build healthier lives here in Northwest Indiana.