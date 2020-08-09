GUEST COMMENTARY: American individualism Is dividing and killing us during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To compound the COVID-19 crisis, we have a cultural crisis. It is a crisis of our individualism.

That cultural element, precious and special, of the individual against adversity, the individual against authority, the individual against any limits imposed on free action, is at odds with the need to behave. Worse, our individualistic trait has been politicized, dragged to the right.

This aspect of American exceptionalism is now killing us, on a per capita basis, faster than people anywhere else. We are in a health crisis that demands collective action from people who revere individual freedom over the dictates of the many, as expressed by the government.

Simply, we must wear masks and stay away from groups. It works; it is onerous, but not intolerable.

There is a hope, almost a belief, afoot that by the end of the year there will be a vaccine, and that it will signal an end to the crisis.

Vaccine solution far off

A reality check: No proven vaccine yet exists. Although all the experts I’ve contacted believe one will work and several might.