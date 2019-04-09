I have been actively involved in early childhood education for over 40 years as a parent, grandparent and board member of the Early Learning Partnership. I continue to be involved currently with Mental Health America of Lake County and the work they do in the same field of endeavor.
I am also a businessman who has planned for the future well in advance of potential changes to our industry. The reason for this planning is to be prepared for change and smooth transition rather than fighting the raging waters of unplanned disruption.
While you may be asking yourself, what does early learning and planning for the future have in common, I am here to tell you, EVERYTHING.
Let me lay out my argument, starting first from the perspective of the business community. In today’s labor market, businesses are struggling with finding educated and well-prepared candidates for job openings. This equates to their having to settle for less and means that their ability to provide their services or manufacture their products may not meet the expectations of their marketplace. This translates into lost opportunity for our employers and greater opportunity for those companies and regions that took a serious approach to early learning.
Those countries or businesses made their investments into the early learning environment with the intent of influencing the educational process at the earliest possible ages. This came through providing better action plans for more day-care opportunities and robust efforts to improve the educational output provided. You may be asking yourself, why is so early so good?
This leads me to my second point, scientific evidence shows that between the ages of 0 and 5, when the brain develops to almost 90 percent of its capability, is the best time to influence the thought skills of the child even to the level of executive-type decision-making basics.
In addition, these children are also far less likely to develop health issues, drug addiction or get involved in illegal activity. The bottom line is that not only do we face the problem of providing a well prepared workforce, but we also incur far greater social remediation costs which exacerbate the problem.
During this past year, I had the privilege to serve as a cohort member of an early learning review group located in Northwest Indiana Indiana. The program was sponsored by the Strosacker Foundation and led by the Purdue University Northwest early learning educators.
During a three-month period beginning in September and ending in November, we had an opportunity to be part of a validation group charged with developing plans for a more vibrant early-learning influence in Northwest Indiana Indiana and ultimately to change the paradigm of interest.
If you can accept the premise, that the future of our business community is tied directly to a continuous flow of well-prepared employees, you are in the midst of understanding the importance of emphasizing early learning.
One of the people I asked to join our cohort asked me what their company would get from his involvement. I told him nothing, for 15 years, but if he helped move this issue forward in 15 years he would have the quality employees he can’t find today in ready supply.
This is where we come “back to the future” by planning today for tomorrow. There was an old television ad by Fram oil filters. It pushed the impact of buying quality oil filters as a prevention move by saying, “Pay me now or Pay me later." That is our choice — we either pay the price of effort to enhance early learning or we will pay the price in the future with companies who cannot find the number of quality employees they need.
If American business is going to compete effectively in the future, the key is the quantity and quality of the workforce. We are now “back to future," a time that will show us if we have learned anything from the issues we face today and prepare for the road ahead in the future.
Locally, the members of the cohort group would like to accomplish some of the following goals during the next year:
• Write letters to the editor, enunciating from a variety of views the importance we found in our review.
• Find a champion from industry who will lead the charge to understanding and success.
• Educate the public on the need for comprehensive early-learning programs that reach all segments of our population.
• Find sources of investment to help pay for the programs.
• Find a test-case business or community to validate the findings.