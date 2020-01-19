Here we are in the second week of the third decade of the 21st century and I can’t help thinking back a half century to the release of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising.” In that rock classic, John Fogerty wrote: “I see a bad moon arising/I see trouble on the way/I see earthquakes and lightnin’/I see bad times today.”
Fast forward to the present and our senses are assaulted, if not overloaded, by fears of war, political chicanery and, natural catastrophes.
On the international front, the year began with the furor caused by President Donald Trump’s decision to, as the U.S. military and CIA used to say during the Vietnam War, “terminate with extreme prejudice” General Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. This led to shock and dismay by Democrats who, although agreeing with the president that Soleimani was a truly bad hombre whose hands dripped American blood, felt slighted that they weren’t consulted on the matter. They also started bleating that Soleimani, although responsible for the killing and maiming of thousands of American troops, was too important and politically connected to be touched. Did that imply this wanton killer was “above the law?” Wasn’t that what Speaker Nancy Pelosi had accused Trump of thinking about himself on the march to impeachment?
As was to be expected, Soleimani’s death led to mass demonstrations sponsored by the ayatollahs throughout Iran. The Iranian military then fired off a few missiles at an American base in Iraq, with no casualties. Both sides then seemed satisfied with what they’d achieved. Unfortunately, Iran’s incompetent military then shot down a civilian airliner taking off from Teheran’s international airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew. The government at first denied responsibility, then had to fess up. That started genuine anti-government demonstrations throughout the country, met by a harsh crackdown by the authorities. Meanwhile, President Trump has vowed Iran would not achieve a nuclear weapon on his watch. The world, ever anxious to pander to Iran, keeps wondering what’s next.
If war with Iran wouldn’t be hell enough, there are the bush fires consuming swathes of Australia. Recent estimates by Australian authorities put the various areas affected at over 18 million acres. That’s an area larger than the states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island combined. It’s over three times the total acreage destroyed by fires in California and Brazil’s Amazon rainforest in 2018. On a local level, it’s as if 500 cities the size of Gary went up in flames! Thousands of homes have been lost, dozens of people perished. It is feared that entire species of flora and fauna unique to Australia might be threatened with extinction.
The fires are on a scale almost beyond comprehension, forcing some remote coastal communities to be evacuated by the Australian Navy. The out of control fires are all the more alarming because Australia is a wealthy, high-tech nation with such firefighting expertise that it has often sent personnel and equipment to help fight U.S. forest fires. If Australia is having such problems, what would be the result in poorer, less developed countries in Africa or the Americas?
Scientists the world over believe the raging fires and melting ice caps are proof of climate change. The question is not whether they’re right, but are we able to, or even have the will to do anything about it? After all, we’re spewing more carbon dioxide into the air now than when we first realized it was a problem.
As if those problems weren’t enough, the United States is in the throes of a budding Constitutional dilemma over impeachment of President Trump. Whatever one’s opinion on the matter, it must be admitted Trump is challenging our perspective on what kind of individual we want, or will tolerate, as president. Even if we are still wedded to the idea that anyone can grow up to be president; do we really want anyone in the office? Time has shown we’ll accept diversity of race and religion, with gender and sexual orientation knocking at the door. But heaven forbid the individual, Prince Harry-like, should want to shake up the institution. President Trump is abrasive, brash, egotistical. He’s an alpha-male, in-your-face cowboy and pioneer pushing ever westward we used to admire. He carries a big stick but doesn’t speak softly. He believes the U.S. has spoiled the Europeans, Chinese and much of the rest of the world and that the pendulum needs to swing back in our favor; if only to establish equilibrium. Is that so bad? The Senate and November’s voters will tell.
The world is also experiencing an erupting volcano in the Philippines; suppression of Uighurs in China; banishment of the Rohingya from Myanmar; renewed anti-Semitism globally, a religious schism in the United Methodist Church over certain gay rights; and devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico, which hasn’t yet recovered from the battering of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Fortunately, there’s a place in the world where people are enjoying some hope … Gary. The election of Jerome Prince as mayor and his vibrant message of moving Gary forward is balm for an embattled city. He deserves the full cooperation of residents and the city council to try and institute the changes he envisions; tainted though that body is by the shenanigans of Ron Brewer and Tai Adkins. If he fails, we’ll be joining the rest of the world in singing another line from Bad Moon Rising: “I fear the voice of rage and ruin.”