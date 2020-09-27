GUEST COMMENTARY: Bed, Bath and a Burger

Businesses left to die

Ninety percent of restaurants in New York did not pay rent in August. Are you kidding me? 90%? What are they thinking letting these businesses die like this? I will never understand it. I must not have the right neurons firing around in my brain to accept what is happening to our small businesses in America.

It’s like a bad dream or even worse a real nightmare.

They are allowed to stay open, but only to 25% - 50% of capacity, but have to pay 100% of their overheads? Are you kidding me? And what about the brain surgeon who is having a contest in Chicago for the best outdoor seating plan that adheres to the COVID guidelines. Does anyone remember what it is like to be in Chicago in February? This can’t be real.

I will say it again and again. This is a democratic country. You should be in control of your own choices and the consequences of such. Period. What is it with people who think everyone should stay locked up, businesses closed, because a small portion of our society is vulnerable? If you are worried about getting sick — don’t go outside or see anybody who has been outside. What is so hard to understand about that?