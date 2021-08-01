GUEST COMMENTARY: Ben & Jerry's takes liberal distortions global

But the "core values" they ignore are the values that made their success possible.

Those are the values of freedom and capitalism that make possible starting a small business and building it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise.

In all likelihood, the grandparents of Cohen and Greenfield immigrated to the United States one or two generations before they were born, most likely from Europe. Like most Jewish immigrants, they came to America for freedom and opportunity.

Had their grandparents remained where they were, the chances that their grandchildren would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars today are zero.

Yet their grandchildren, who have achieved so much, do not include freedom and capitalism among the values that they list as important to them.

Greenfield has been a supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

And last year, after the George Floyd incident, the firm announced on their website, "We Must Dismantle White Supremacy."

The announcement reminded their consuming public of the firm's commitment to Black Lives Matter.