GUEST COMMENTARY: Biden’s 'Build Back Better' begins with American mining

The mineral production needed just to meet Tesla’s ambitions gives us a sense of the soaring mineral demand now on the horizon.

Tesla hopes to produce 20 million cars per year by 2030. The batteries for those cars will require a supply of lithium that is currently eight times the capacity of the existing global lithium industry.

As automakers across the world scale up their EV ambitions, it’s clear that electrification will require expansion of mineral production at a scale and speed the world is only beginning to comprehend.

Smart policy that prioritizes responsible, domestic mining under the world’s leading environmental regulations will be just as important to the electrification effort as incentivizing domestic battery manufacturing or the expansion of charging.

Currently, the U.S. has one producing lithium mine, a startling indication of the challenge ahead. Despite vast mineral resources, the U.S. is import reliant for nearly 50 minerals, and entirely import reliant for 17 of them.

Our mineral import reliance has nearly doubled in the past two decades. Too many of these essential minerals are now coming from unstable regions of the world or from geopolitical rivals.