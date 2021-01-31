GUEST COMMENTARY: Biden's anti-unity agenda

It means each of us respects the uniqueness and freedom of each of our neighbors.

Reading through Joe Biden's laundry list of what he calls unity, we see a list of everything that pulls us apart: "We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. ... We can reward work, rebuild the middle class ... We can deliver racial justice. We can make America, once again, the leading force for good in the world."

I would never rely on Joe Biden to define for me right and wrong, to decide how to create "good jobs" or "rebuild the middle class."

Joe Biden's idea of unity is more government and more politics. This means forcing all Americans to buy into his values — something that will never happen — and the idea that government can micromanage our lives.

This is exactly where things have been going, and this is why it's all breaking down.

For perspective: Combined federal, state and local government spending as a percent of gross domestic product — our entire economy — in 2020 was 39.8%. A mind-boggling 40% of our entire economy in 2020 was controlled by government. In 2000, it was 26%. In 1950, 17.7%, and in 1900, 6.8%.

We should indeed strive for unity — unity around the principles upon which the nation was founded.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly television show "Cure America with Star Parker." The opinions are the writer's.

