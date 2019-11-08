Jared Noblitt is executive director of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy. Prior to starting with ICAE, Noblitt served in various Republican campaign roles in Indiana, including for the Indiana Senate Majority Campaign Committee and Indiana Senate Republican caucus. Heather Reams is executive director for Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization founded in 2013 to engage Republican policymakers and the public about responsible, conservative solutions to address our nation’s energy, economic, and environmental security while increasing America’s competitive edge. The opinions are the writers'.