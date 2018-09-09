Here at the Urban League, we continue to focus on core issues that affect the Region’s communities. Education, access to quality education and jobs are at the top of the list along with breaking down the barriers of exclusion with diversity and inclusion.
But what does all of this mean in reality? Some may question the value of these ideas but when they are linked with establishing stable, peaceful communities, the reality comes forward.
Imagine our Region as a place where all people regardless of race or income were able to access education, jobs and housing, just for starters. Can we really imagine what this would look like? Instead of glaring inequalities that counter pose gated communities with cities where white flight and disinvestment have devastated large swaths of neighborhoods, we would see integrated blocks of people living together in friendly spaces.
In our schools, our children would know each other by their first names and would participate in academics, sports and clubs as equals, challenging each other to each do his or her best in a kind of mini Olympics way.
Imagine our Region as a place where communities came together to support each other, where the police departments functioned to serve and protect, where people were not intimidated by their power, where people of color were not treated differently from those who have traditionally reaped the rewards of skin privilege?
Does this sound utopian? I believe it will always be seen as such if we do not change our mindset and our policies. The Urban League of Northwest Indiana will take up the important public conversation aimed at improving communication and relationships among citizens and law enforcement. It is an opportunity to come together to address race, justice and policing productively with a focus on solutions.
A response to the politics of exclusion is our annual Diversity and Inclusion Symposium that will be held Oct. 5 at Valparaiso University Harre Union. There we will present workshops that encourage inclusion and training opportunities.
The Urban League’s role continues to plant the seeds of change among Lake, Porter, and LaPorte area stakeholders by providing knowledge and exposure that would address the realities of racism, privilege and strategies to overcome these barriers. The opening keynote address will be presented by state Sen. Eddie Melton along with a panel discussion facilitated by Stacey Miller, Valparaiso University assistant provost for Inclusion & Student Success Services. Visit www.ulofnwi.org for more information.