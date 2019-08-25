I’m sure we all have been consumed by the latest rash of gun violence. There is a ton of data out there about gun violence. The one statistic, however, that stands out above others is this — there have been more 2019 mass shootings in the United States than there have been days of the year. And mass shootings have touched every state the National Urban League serves. Below is the statement issued by the National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial.
National Urban League: Stronger common-sense gun safety laws needed to address deadly epidemic
NEW YORK (Aug. 4, 2019) — National Urban League President Marc H. Morial issued the following statement in response to the nation’s plague of mass shootings, which surged with five attacks in the last eight days, in which 100 people were shot and at least 35 died.
“Our paralysis in response the scourge of mass shootings is our national shame. The slavish devotion of elected officials to the gun manufacturing lobby is killing us, literally and spiritually.
“At least one of the shooters was inspired by violent and racist rhetoric streaming from the highest office in the land, yet we see little willingness to on the part or our lawmakers either to condemn the rhetoric or to stem the tide of violence.
“National Urban League demands comprehensive gun safety legislation at the federal level. The Senate can start with passing the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 and closing the “Charleston loophole” that allowed Mother Emmanuel shooter Dylann Roof to purchase a firearm even though his background check had not yet been approved.
“We support a renewal of the assault weapons ban and significant investment in mental health initiatives that can red-flag dangerous individuals.
“Our hearts are with the victims and their families, but our thoughts and prayers are meaningless unless they are put to action with stronger, effective, common sense gun safety laws.”
Here in Northwest Indiana, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s role continues to plant the seeds of change among Lake, Porter and LaPorte area stakeholders by providing knowledge and exposure that would address the realities of racism, privilege and strategies to overcome these barriers.
On Nov. 15, the Urban League will host its annual Diversity & Inclusion Symposium at Valparaiso University whereby a number of workshops will be provided that addresses these issues. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.ulofnwi.org or by calling 219-887-9621.
In addition, the Urban League offers Diversity and Inclusion Professional Development training for organizations which provides staff with the tools and supports to identify and address systemic barriers in order to build a diverse and inclusive workforce broadly representative of the citizens and communities we serve. Through comfortable “keeping it real” sessions, it provides the means to integrate diversity and inclusion values and practices into existing organizational processes.
The Urban League offers a minimum of 2-4 hours of professional development training and facilitated discussions in the areas of: Implicit Bias, Stereotyping, Cultural Competence, Leadership, Customer Service.
It is my hope that we join in efforts to break down those indifferences by having conversations in a safe environment that promotes awareness and understanding.