GUEST COMMENTARY: Businesses fight to stay relevant in the COVID-19 reset, but how?

Two years ago, I penned a piece on the fight to stay relevant as viewed through the eyes of individuals. As we age, many of us fight to have our voices heard on a variety of fronts. That piece struck a chord with readers that I hadn’t expected.

What I didn’t know was that in the spring of 2020, I’d be writing part two of the need to stay relevant, only this piece would focus on businesses during the time of COVID-19. Devastation is not too strong a word to describe our current predicament. April brought with it more than 20 million job losses in America and an extraordinary unemployment rate of 14.7 percent.

The fight to stay relevant on the business front has enormous repercussions — not only how many jobs can be preserved, or how the public can be safely served, but at its core how will our lives look? Can we still celebrate a milestone moment with a gathering of family and friends? Attend a sporting event? Have a sporting event? As individuals plan for their next iteration, so too are businesses planning for theirs.

With this as background, I took to the phones to find out what was on managers’ minds as they began navigating these treacherous waters. I spoke with senior managers across industries and asked 10 questions that included: