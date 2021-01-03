GUEST COMMENTARY: Can employers demand proof of COVID vaccinations?

The question is what governments and businesses will be allowed to do with that information?

Federal and state health officials insist the personal vaccination cards being issued by the Department of Defense with every dose of the vaccine are intended for personal use only. Their purpose is to keep track of which vaccine you’ve received and if/when you’ve received a second dose if needed. New Hampshire's State Epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan has compared it to a reminder card from a doctor’s appointment.

But data is data, and the availability of that data has raised questions about how both governments and private businesses might use it. Countries like the U.K., Italy and Chile, as well as states like New York, have discussed the notion of an “immunization passport,” giving people who can document their vaccination status more liberty to conduct business during the COVID crisis. The World Health Organization has discussed the idea as well.

Some people see this as inevitable and argue that it will be a temporary situation once the vaccine is universally available sometime next summer. Others say it's a problem that should not be ignored.