GUEST COMMENTARY: Can President-elect Biden deliver on the climate crisis?

When he ran for president, Joe Biden declared climate change the “No. 1 issue facing humanity.” He promised a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy that would generate millions of new jobs. But will he be able to deliver?

Candidate Biden had the most ambitious plan addressing the climate crisis ever proposed by a major party presidential nominee. His infrastructure and clean energy proposals included a pledge to achieve 100 percent clean electricity by 2035. That ambitious target is what the science tells us we must do, and a recent analysis reveals it’s achievable due to plummeting solar, wind and battery costs.

Biden appears undeterred by the $2 trillion price tag, because he proposes the climate crisis as an opportunity to create millions of jobs, address systemic inequities, and correct environmental problems in communities of color most heavily affected.

But it’s easy to make campaign promises. Now candidate Biden has to pivot to become President Biden. How feasible is it to achieve these goals?

It’s an uphill climb. To achieve his ambitious objective of a “clean-energy revolution” means doubling the best rate of solar and wind deployment each year from now to 2029 — then tripling it each year to 2035.