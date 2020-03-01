GUEST COMMENTARY: Candidates ignored the future of work in the black rural South

In South Carolina, Democratic presidential candidates missed a prime opportunity to address “future of work” challenges facing black rural Southern voters.
The closest they came was Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s passing reference to rural poverty (without mentioning race) and a need for more home health care workers, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s brief comment about the need to expand health care access for black rural families.
This isn’t surprising. The rural economic plans for many candidates don’t even mention black people, including those of Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.
While the plans of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren acknowledge black rural land loss and systematic discrimination against black farmers, agriculture alone is not the entire solution because the industry is largely automated and accounts for only 6% of jobs in the Black Rural South and 2% of jobs in rural areas outside of the South.
My organization — the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies — examined the future of work in the 156 U.S. Southern rural counties (including 13 South Carolina counties) with populations that were at least 35 % black. We found a unique mix of racial inequality, inadequate infrastructure and job loss that warrant presidential attention.
While the Black Rural South has much higher unemployment rates and poverty rates and lower earnings than most of the nation (including rural areas outside the South), much of this stems from racial inequality. For example, 19% of white children live in poverty in the Black Rural South, compared to 52% of black children. Indeed, whites seem to do better in the Black Rural South than whites in rural areas with few African Americans. On average, whites living in the Black Rural South enjoy lower unemployment rates and lower poverty rates than whites who live in Southern rural counties that are over 90% white.
Presidential candidates rightly point out that the lack of broadband hinders rural entrepreneurship, education, training and remote work — but they don’t prioritize the region with the greatest need — the Black Rural South. According to American Community Survey data, outside of the South, 22% of all rural residents lack home broadband. In the Black Rural South, 28% of whites and 46% of African Americans lack home broadband.
The general “one-size-fits-all” rural economic plans of most presidential candidates also do not account for the extreme job loss that plagues the Black Rural South. Between 2001 and 2017, for example, the Black Rural South lost almost 40% of its manufacturing jobs — more than twice as high as the loss in rural counties outside the South.
Absent policy interventions, similar trends are projected for the future. McKinsey & Company data predicts job growth between 2017 and 2030 to be 17% in “high-growth hubs” like Seattle, 8% in “stable cities” like Indianapolis, and 1% for healthier rural areas. During the same period, the Black Rural South could lose 9% of its jobs.
Presidential candidates have stumbled over the issue of reparations, even though slavery and Jim Crow have directly shaped the Black Rural South and despite the federal government’s allocation of “Appalachian reparations.” In 2018, for example, the Appalachian Regional Commission allocated grants of more than $125 million in federal funds for education and skills, infrastructure such as broadband and water/wastewater systems, and entrepreneurial and business strategies. This federal money is expected to attract an additional $1.5 billion in private investments. The Black Rural South suffers from much higher unemployment rates and child poverty rates than rural Appalachia, but federal lawmakers have routinely rejected calls for a fully funded Black Belt Commission.
Not surprisingly, Biden, Klobuchar, Sanders and Tom Steyer all support South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn’s thoughtful 10-20-30 plan, which targets federal funds to counties in persistent poverty and covers 80% of the counties in the Black Rural South. The presidential candidates, however, generally do not detail which federal programs should qualify for the 10-20-30 allocation formula to most effectively support the future of workers in the Black Rural South.
The 10-20-30 formula should apply to federal spending on broadband expansion, higher education, workforce skills development, digital skills development, pre-K through 12 education, promoting entrepreneurship and transportation. The 10-20-30 formula and/or other federal programs also need to address other pressing challenges, such as water and sewage issues, food deserts, high rates of health challenges (e.g., hookworm, HIV and diabetes), and conscious and unconscious anti-black bias in the region.
Black rural Southerners helped catapult Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate in Alabama in 2017. They could be a crucial voting bloc in Democratic primaries in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia (all three on March 3), Mississippi (March 10), Georgia (March 24), and Louisiana (April 4).
Rather than applying cookie-cutter “rural” or “urban” policies, presidential candidates should prioritize solutions tailored to most effectively address the unique future of work challenges that confront the Black Rural South.
Spencer Overton is a professor of law at George Washington University and is the president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, which is America’s “black think tank.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.