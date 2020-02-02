GUEST COMMENTARY: Citizens United paves way for foreign governments to influence U.S. elections

Unfortunately for our democracy, Obama’s warning was accurate. Americans have witnessed the inglorious rise of super PACs and a deluge of corporate and secret dark money political spending, which have warped our political and policymaking processes. At the same time, the United States has fallen victim to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, continued foreign interference efforts in advance of the 2020 presidential election, and President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional solicitation of foreign assistance for his reelection.

One way to reduce foreign influence in our political system is to impose brightline foreign ownership thresholds. A key threshold would say that if foreign entities (governments, companies or persons) own more than 5% of a U.S. company, that company would not be permitted to spend money in American elections.

For example, foreign ownership thresholds would prevent U.S.-based Uber from spending tens of millions of dollars in local, state and federal elections while Saudi Arabia owns 10% of Uber and controls one of its board seats. Most of the largest publicly-traded U.S. corporations exceed the 5% threshold, although many smaller companies, which generally have fewer foreign shareholders, could continue their political spending.

