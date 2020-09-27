GUEST COMMENTARY: Coats, others found clarity short-lived in Trump circle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Gathering for dinner in 2015 at the governor’s retreat, Brown County State Park’s Aynes House, Gov. Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Dan Coats came to some career conclusions. Pence decided he would not seek the presidency in 2016 and Coats opted against reelection.

“We talked about the future and where God might lead each of us,” Coats explained to author Bob Woodward in the book “Rage” released earlier this month. “We prayed that God would be clear and I think I raised the question that we should pray for clarity.”

Donald Trump’s stunning 2016 upset of Hillary Clinton not only changed the course of history, it altered the life stories of Pence and Coats. Pence proposed that Coats speak to the president-elect, ostensibly to describe how the Senate works. A month after that meeting, Pence called Coats: “The president would like you to be director of national intelligence” overseeing the sprawling 17 spy agencies.

The senator was reluctant. His wife, Marsha Coats, then an Indiana Republican national committeewoman, urged him to accept. Coats concluded that Pence was trying to seed the Trump Cabinet with allies, people who shared his religious values.