So you’re the parent or grandparent of a college student. It is final exam week of the fall semester term at many institutions of higher learning.
If your student is a freshman, he or she is experiencing this frequently stressful academic time of year for the first time in his or her higher education life. It’s one of those times when you are relatively powerless to provide much comfort. In fact, your mind may even race out of control fearing the worst for your student.
What if — gulp — that nightmare of nightmare occurs on a real world stage of learning?
We all have heard stories of misdirected young people who turn life as college students into regretful, short-lived episodes of hearty partying and burning through mom and dad’s hard-earned financial support.
What if . . . ?
Or, what if there is no nightmarish reality? What if when your college student returns home on Christmas/holiday break, he or she seems to be a much more mature individual than the one who went off to college in August?
Figuring out stuff
In fact, this past fall, during which I visited more than 50 college freshmen who are graduates of the School City of Hammond’s Blueprint college readiness and transition program, I became aware of some amazing examples of growing up, persistence and just plain figuring out stuff.
As high school and Blueprint graduates last spring, these college newbies arrived at their respective campuses months ago by having qualified academically, as well as having successfully applied valuable Blueprint instruction to effectively navigate the often challenging waters of higher education access.
Blueprint lessons mastered about best-fit colleges and universities, appropriately completing admission applications, and searching for and obtaining scholarships and other forms of financial aid helped position these students to pursue a baccalaureate degree.
Life lessons
But it also has been the so-called softer lessons of Blueprint that have helped benefit student lives beyond classrooms, laboratories, study tables and textbooks — lessons that have paid dividends in the face of unexpected challenges, adversity or simply those day-to-day circumstances that call for plain old, good decision-making.
• Like the former Hammond High Wildcat, a self-admitted, frequent class-cutter in high school, who acknowledged after eight weeks of college life that the most valuable lesson he has learned to date from higher education is having come to value and take advantage of “every, single minute of learning” he experiences — academic or otherwise.
• Or the Morton alumna who is mastering the art of building a campus network of friends and contacts by executing a self-developed strategy of being outgoing and proactive in her approach to meeting others.
Eliminating procrastination
• And the recent Clark Pioneer coed who has thoughtfully concluded that by eliminating procrastination from her daily habits, whether in study or life, she can avoid stress, which compromises her ability to concentrate and achieve her potential.
• Or the Gavit grad, an aspiring physician and son of Mexican immigrants, who has come to value the importance of building regular, physical exercise and adequate sleep into his daily schedule as a strategy for keeping well, strong and capable of dealing with daily demands.
• And there’s the Area Career Center alumna who weighed in on that 24/7, experiential real world class of living on your own. As she put it, “What my mom did for me every day when I lived at home and went to high school, I now have learned to do on my own at college.”
Getting what you pay for
• And how about the persistence of this Hammond High graduate who tirelessly — albeit successfully — made the case to his university that he had been overcharged in fees, subsequently resulting in his receipt of a reimbursement check.
Indeed, the life lesson take-a-ways by Hammond Blueprint alumni during their first semester of college this past fall have been abundant. In the words of others . . .
• “To get what you want in life, you have to work hard and put in the time.”
• “Have a plan, but don’t assume you can plan everything, because stuff happens. Expect the unexpected, and when it happens, be willing to go with the flow.”
• “I have learned how to live on $50 a month!”
• “College is a great place to learn about, meet and interact with people from different cultures. I’ve made friends with classmates from Australia, Germany and the Middle East.”
• “The demands of college have forced me to better manage my time.”
• “You’re here for an education. If you need help you need to go find it, because it’s not going to come find you.”
• “Rather than thinking you have to know it all, be accountable and reach out for help when you need it.”
•- You can become whatever you desire. Your future is in your hands.”
• “Be totally committed to success.”
Maturity: a pretty cool gift for young college students to give this Christmas/ holiday season.