GUEST COMMENTARY: Coming decade gives new definition to 'Roaring 20s'

From 2008 through 2018, Crown Point made a considerable investment in the separation of these systems. This was accomplished with state and federal grants, cash reserves and finally, as a last step, a small increase to the service charge. With this massive project complete, it has alleviated many areas within the city that were historically prone to flooding, as well as added capacity to our wastewater treatment plant, which no longer has to unnecessarily treat stormwater.

On the water utility side, the city is in the process of adding additional storage tanks, chlorination stations for added water quality and refurbishing existing 20-years-and-older water tanks. We also were one of the first communities in the state to participate in a federal project through the State Revolving Loan Fund. This program allowed us to identify older areas in the community that had lead service lines to their homes and use interest, which would have been paid on that loan, to now replace the lines at no cost to the customer.