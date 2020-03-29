GUEST COMMENTARY: Coming decade gives new definition to 'Roaring 20s'

The year is 2020, to us and our generations to come we will give a new definition of what our previous generations knew as the “Roaring 20s"
This coming decade is poised to be one that will define the Region for the next 50 years. With multiple new and redevelopment projects on our horizon, it is imperative that we, as residents of Northwest Indiana, help guide the development to not only be successful for today, but allow and accept the change that will come with the advances in technology and the way we live.
As leaders in Northwest Indiana, we need to follow the adage that without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning. While I believe that with growth comes development, development does not always equal growth. What I mean by that is the drive of our Region does not need to focus on an increase in population, but rather sustain, invest and redevelop in the quality of life aspects which help define this area as the “Region."
The majority of our communities are established and need to upgrade their existing, aging infrastructure to keep them moving today, while anticipating the needs of tomorrow.
That being said, the foundation of a vibrant and successful city, town or region leans on well-maintained public infrastructure. We need to be able to sustain quality of life elements, transportation networks, adequate public safety, prosperous businesses and tourism. To do so, we need to continually invest in our parks, complete streets, public safety and major utilities (water, wastewater and stormwater systems).
Specifically, in Crown Point, we have developed a Comprehensive Master Plan of the City; master plans for our water, wastewater and storm water systems; future parks and trail networks; and up-to-date and current development guidelines for both commercial and residential growth.
With these plans in place over the last 12 years and in the decade to come, we have completed and are in the planning stages to continue to address transportation, public safety, business growth and tourism.
One example is the development of Legacy Fields at the Crown Point Sports Complex. We have built multiple football, baseball, softball, lacrosse and multipurpose fields that not only serve the residents of Crown Point, but the surrounding communities as well. This facility is a major contributor to the success of our tourism industry, drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the Region between April through October.
These visitors bring with them disposable income, which support our local hotels, restaurants and shops. This is even more regional income now with the recent addition of our outdoor ice rink at the Bulldog Park Franciscan Pavilion and the indoor rinks at the Kube in Hammond. These additional quality-of-life elements provide tourism opportunities for our businesses to enjoy, while at the same time protecting the investments from our residential stakeholders, too.
A second example of addressing the needs to support our community into the future have been our utilities projects. Just as many older communities, a large percentage of our wastewater and stormwater lines were combined.
From 2008 through 2018, Crown Point made a considerable investment in the separation of these systems. This was accomplished with state and federal grants, cash reserves and finally, as a last step, a small increase to the service charge. With this massive project complete, it has alleviated many areas within the city that were historically prone to flooding, as well as added capacity to our wastewater treatment plant, which no longer has to unnecessarily treat stormwater.
On the water utility side, the city is in the process of adding additional storage tanks, chlorination stations for added water quality and refurbishing existing 20-years-and-older water tanks. We also were one of the first communities in the state to participate in a federal project through the State Revolving Loan Fund. This program allowed us to identify older areas in the community that had lead service lines to their homes and use interest, which would have been paid on that loan, to now replace the lines at no cost to the customer.
I believe Northwest Indiana is one of the most unique areas in the country. First off, the majority of us when asked where we are from respond with, “near Chicago," because we are six of the 12 counties in the state that do not share the same time zone as Indianapolis. Also, most of us do not know even what happens in the rest of the state as we get only get Illinois TV and were raised Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and Cubs fans (maybe some Sox fans, too). Past all of that, we have access to major railways; multiple ports on Lake Michigan; a potential major airport; proximity to the third largest city in the U.S. (Chicago); and interstates and highways that go from coast to coast.
With most of our population now reliant on instant satisfaction with social media and Amazon — transportation networks are the backbone of it all. I believe our Interstate 65 corridor development of the former Radisson site on U.S. 30, 109th Avenue and Ind. 231 will define the professional careers and services that will support and draw to the Region over the next 50 years.
In conclusion, we need to have regional leaders that create a sense of being part of one team: NW Indiana. We need these leaders to continue to raise the awareness of our challenges, inspire others to contribute to solutions and embrace technological advancements that provide and protect our current, as well as our future investments, all while protecting what we should cherish most — quality of life.
David Uran is the mayor of Crown Point. The opinions are the writer's.
