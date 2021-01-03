GUEST COMMENTARY: Congress must fix outdated unemployment systems

To stop this fraud, we need greater safeguards to ensure that the person filing a claim matches the identity of the person on record. Identity verification tools are already being deployed by some state unemployment agencies, such as in Oklahoma, which rolled out its program recently.

States using identity verification require that a person use their phone to upload images of their ID (e.g. a driver’s license or passport) and then take a selfie to ensure that the image on the ID matches both the selfie and also matches their photo on file at the DMV.

The verification system can confirm not only that the information matches but also that the selfie is of a live person and not an image, a mask or a deep fake.

The whole process only takes a couple of minutes for the user but can drastically reduce fraudulent claims while accelerating the processing of legitimate claims.

While we are glad to see that Congress has provided COVID relief and economic relief to a country that is hurting during the pandemic, it’s clear that this is an oversight that will cost us all millions and cause additional hardship to people who are most vulnerable right now.

Congress should act quickly to fix the problem by funding the long overdue upgrade to state systems.

Matthew Thompson is senior vice president of Civil Identity at IDEMIA, an international technology company, and a member of the executive committee for Identity & Security business in North America. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.

