One common misconception of the construction industry in recent months, is today’s youth having no desire in entering our workforce. Despite this ongoing narrative, young people actually are interested in entering the construction industry, but primarily the unionized construction sector. We still need more involvement from the area school systems to support School to Work and Building Trade programs, like Merrillville HS for example.
Statistics are used to portray the construction industry in a negative light when, realistically, most of these stats focus on housing construction, which contains mostly non-union workers. Among construction apprentices nationwide, 75 percent are trained in the unionized construction sector - known as the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC).
Simply put, young people and new entrants are not going into non-unionized housing construction because the benefits are not fair for the work that is put in, due to the lack of worker representation. Housing construction workers do not earn livable wages, do not get enough high-quality training, are not receiving standard healthcare and retirement benefits, and high-standard safety protocols are not followed on a daily basis in their line of work. This leads to the industry relying on undocumented, exploited workers that are paid cash in an underground, unfair and unstable economy. This illegal business model far to often creeps into other sectors of the construction industry.
In contrast, the unionized construction sector draws strong interest from a younger crowd because, unlike the housing industry, the workers have an invested interest in the projects and are properly taken care of in the short and long-term, with debt free education, high-skilled training, family-supporting wages, healthcare coverage and retirement benefits - like a pension - that make the experience one that is actually worthwhile and viable to be a lifelong career.
In particular, North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) lead the United States with their established apprenticeship programs that have become the most extensive and institutionalized partnerships with community colleges in the U.S. labor movement.
NABTU spends over $1.3 billion annually in over 1,600 U.S. education and training centers, to successfully provide the construction workers of tomorrow with the necessary skills to readily enter the workforce and be successful in their trades.
According to the NABTU Research Department, if our building trades training system - which includes both apprentice-level and journeyman-level training - was a degree granting college or university, it would be the largest of its kind across the entire United States.
For reference, that is five times larger than Arizona State University.
Approximately two-thirds of all registered apprentices in the US are trained in the construction industry, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Education and Training Administration. This ranks higher than industries such as the U.S. military, manufacturing, and transportation.
The key to finding these qualified workers in our industry is through union labor. We are also committed to our minority and veteran outreach programs. Our model proves that unions provide the best avenue for workers to get involved and earn long-lasting benefits that make the work they do even more rewarding. Our priorities give the men and women of the construction industry the pathway to make a lasting impact both at the job site, and in their personal lives. We are confident this Labor Day that the construction industry’s future is bright.