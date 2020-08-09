GUEST COMMENTARY: Coronavirus Is stimulating health care tech

This new wave of technology also changes the way we use and transmit digital medical records. That’s an incredible benefit for patients who may see a different virtual doctor during each telemedicine visit. This scenario once meant having to restate your medical history each time. Now, the entirety of your medical history is readily available.

Being able to digitally transmit all pertinent medical information prior to a virtual visit also will make doctors more efficient, while enabling them to provide a more accurate diagnosis. Already, more than half of people said they received coronavirus updates and information from automated technology — why shouldn’t the same be true for doctors receiving data from patients? Additionally, these advances in medical record technology allow patients to receive treatment much faster, which is crucial in an emergency situation.

Taken together, these medical advances could bring about a new generation of telemedicine that takes the burden off medical personnel who are already spread too thin.

Telemedicine was already gaining popularity with consumers — more than 30 percent reported using it during the crisis. Almost 60 percent of those age 64 and older have reported using telemedicine at least once. But the coronavirus finally encouraged much of the medical community to jump on the bandwagon. Even after things return to “normal,” we suspect doctors and patients alike will continue to utilize these health care advancements.

Travis Conley is chief technology officer of Benefytt Technologies. Jan Dubauskas is vice president of healthinsurance.com. They wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writers'.

