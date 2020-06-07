GUEST COMMENTARY: COVID and financial first responders

In just weeks, the nation’s unemployed number rose to 14.7% with more than 36 million citizens out of work and 20.5 million jobs lost from the once booming Obama-Trump economy. For context, during the Great Depression, 13 million Americans lost their jobs over a 36-month period. We know that communities of color are always disproportionately hit when there is an economic downturn, or even when the economy is good.

That is where the often controversial but necessary short-term, small-dollar lending industry, a group of innovators who have figured out how to lend money to people when banks cannot, comes in. Some misguided lawmakers on Capitol Hill seek to put them on the chopping block in the midst of this crisis, knowing full well that these products will be in extreme demand now more than ever.

Here is the truth: The original rescue “Families First” package passed in March provides a one-time direct deposit of $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples and $3,000 for family of four. The payments phase out based on income levels and end for those earning more than $99,000 annually. Families with children will receive an additional $500 per child. We all know that this is not enough.