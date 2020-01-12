I watched my city die. It didn’t happen quickly. Death was a slow, arching paralysis over many decades. Gary, the City of the Century, appeared powerless to do anything but rot in its ruins of moral decay, political corruption, racism and crime. Then there was the fire — the massive downtown blaze in October 1997. A colossal night burning that turned the heart of Gary into a flaming hell hole with devil winds pushing flames, punishing business structures with enflamed burning ash, noxious smoke, a hopscotching fire with furry leaping from block to block.
It burned Memorial Auditorium, the building where my high school class graduated. The Post Office is gone, where I joined the Navy. Explosive combustion skipped across Broadway and struck a structure of faith. The roof of the nine-story City Methodist Church, designed in English gothic style with ornate stonework, arches, towering pillars and stained-glass windows, collapsed. Ruins now are used as a movie set for producing gothic horror films like Midnight on Elm street, and Freddy Kruger.
God left the Steel City that night. Or, did he turn his back sickened by man’s evil and voracity in this onetime metropolis of 180,000 people. The city that lived and died in one century. No need to turn out the lights. Electricity was cut off too many blocks across the municipality years ago.
In the '50s, when I was a young lad, Gary was great. I would meet my mother under the clock at Gordons four-story department store on the corner of 8th and Broadway. The vertical timepiece hung out over the sidewalk like the famous Marshall Field’s clock in Chicago. I was around 10, and it was safe for a kid to walk alone. Back then, I took the bus downtown by myself when bus drivers made change. Today only the clock frame hangs in effigy on the withering, boarded building in the city recently named “America’s most miserable!”
Once there was a city here. It wasn’t on a hill. But it did shine. In this planned industrial town, people earned the top wages in the nation working in the mills. It was the epicenter of jobs in the country. The Region became a world melting pot with thousands of European’s flocking to the community. Churches were oversized, well attended, and overtly involved in community activities. The beach and wooded park on Lake Michigan's southern shore was indeed a gem to behold with white sugar sand dunes. Restaurants were first class; theaters resembled monolithic masterpieces. We thought it would never end. Today, those lost glories of yesterday are but a memory.
Several years ago, I went back to my city with Ed Zuckerman, a veteran Region newsman. To us, Broadway (Avenue) looked like Berlin after the war. We expected it to look bad. But this was beyond our harshest expectations. We memorialized the moment by stopping at Broadway and 8th. I felt emotional heartache, and loss, an indelible gnawing away of my life. There was so little left; it was not easy to fathom where things used to be. Just a hollowed out main street of what once was Gary.
Over my life, I have written many stories that were limited by my ignorance. I plead this is not one of them. I know there was a city there. I lived in it. But for this chronicle, there are no ambiguities; my city is lost to the ages.