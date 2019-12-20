Our democracy is more vulnerable today than it was in 1778, and any student of history not grieving the loss is asleep at the books.
At last week’s impeachment hearings, both sides shouted over each other, grandstanded, and deplored the other side to "put aside their partisan politics." Both sides pleaded with the other side to abandon their position on impeachment, based on their own selective interpretation of history.
The flawed men who fought and died for the Constitution had already learned the lessons of oppression, so they struggled to protect our new nation from unforeseen dangers of tyranny. They were full of contradictions themselves, declaring with words that all men were created equal, while suggesting through their actions that all men were not. It took another 80 years to take the next step toward equality, and we’re still stepping. But the game-changing difference between Jefferson and his contemporaries of today is that in 1778, adversaries listened to each other. They took pains and expended real effort to read, explore, and fully understand the finer points of people opposed to them. They understood how federalism could threaten the sovereignty of states if not balanced with care, and they used their differences to hammer out a blueprint of the boldest experiment ever undertaken. In the end, a group of competing interests forged a document of genius, flexible enough to convince anxious states to sign on, yet strong enough to guide a new nation through 250 years of growing pains.
Why would these exhausted men, having fought a bloody and barely funded revolution with no shoes, then forged a new government with civil liberties unheard of, even stop to contemplate a rogue coming into power in the unknown and distant future? Because from extreme oppression comes wisdom, and when you suffer completely, you never completely forget.
The framers understood the cruelty of unchecked power from personal experience, so they took pains to anticipate and check it. A president “might pervert his administration into a scheme of peculation or oppression,” James Madison wrote, arguing for the need for an impeachment clause. “He might betray his trust to foreign powers.” The founders finally agreed that the president, "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors," without defining those terms.
This was not oversight or drafting error. The drafters carefully chose words to guide us, rather than limit us; our basic foundational words like ‘privacy,’ and ‘freedom’ don’t appear in the constitution either. High crimes, in the original context, referred to severe violations of public trust rather than a literal crime like murder. Abuse of power, for example, does not appear anywhere in the federal criminal code, but abuse of power and obstruction were both included in the articles of impeachment of Richard Nixon. Appallingly, what constitutes an abuse of power today proves more elusive than it did even 40 years ago, because we’ve allowed it to come down to public opinion, driven by the number of ‘likes’ feeding the algorithms of social media.
Soliciting a foreign government to get involved in our elections is an abuse of power. Like. Asking for a political favor in exchange for military aid is an abuse of power. Like. Squeezing hundreds of millions of dollars appropriated by Congress is an abuse of power. Like. An abuse of power is an impeachable offense. Like. Like. Like.
But even if you clicked ‘dislike’ to these claims, you wouldn’t necessarily mean you reject the premise — you may only mean you disagree with the expected conclusion. Social media algorithms, unfortunately, don’t know the difference, and likes or dislikes regarding the merits of a process usually reflect feelings about the anticipated results. This is how Republicans were convinced that instead of mounting a credible defense, they could simply argue that the impeachment process itself was suspect, allowing them to skip it altogether.
For the first time in our nation’s history, the Republican party is now supporting a president who obstructed Congressional inquiry by ordering officials not to respond to an official investigation by a co-equal branch of government. Trump showed categorical disdain for the impeachment process by disregarding multiple subpoenas and ordering his staff not to talk, even while claiming that if he did allow them to talk, they would exonerate him. Instead of allowing Congress to weigh all evidence,he deliberately withheld his evidence, gutting the evidentiary process entirely.
Trump’s refusal to present any defense before the House judiciary committee emanates from a profound sense of entitlement and monarchical immunity, because any president who will not cooperate with the law is proclaiming himself above the law. In effect, Trump’s prediction that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it has self-actualized. Since he eviscerated the only process for impeachment that existed in the Constitution, he cannot be impeached for anything, and we have a tyrant at the helm. Our co-equal system of checks and balances has been perverted, and Jefferson’s warning has disappeared from history.