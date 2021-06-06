GUEST COMMENTARY: Destroying Black Babies and Families With Federal Dollars

But the damage done by abortion to Black Americans goes beyond this massacre of unborn Black children. It has tangible, damaging effects on the well-being of the Black family.

Why, after all these years, do poverty rates persist so much higher, on average, in Black communities compared with national averages?

Data shows a compelling correlation between family structure and incidence of poverty.

Per the Census Bureau's "Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019" report and per Statista, the incidence of living under poverty is more than four times higher for Black families headed by a single woman than for Black families headed by a married couple. And 41% of Black families are headed by a single woman.

Per data from Pew Research Center, in 1970, three years before the Roe v. Wade decision, around 10% of Black adults over 25 had never been married. By 2012, this had more than tripled, to 36%.

Abortion undermines the values of the traditional family. And traditional family values provide the offramp from the cycle of poverty.

The persistence of problems in Black communities stems from federal policies that pretend to fight the sin of racism with the sins of the destruction of life and family.

Now President Biden not only wants to continue this destruction; he wants to use our tax dollars to subsidize it.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly television show "Cure America with Star Parker." The opinions are the writer's.

