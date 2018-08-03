A friend once jokingly stated “If it’s bothering you, then you should do something about it." Today’s subject is one that I’ve contemplated writing about for some time now. Over the years, I’ve heard multiple people share personal thoughts relative to this issue. Several combined efforts have been initiated to address the matter and I’m certain they were viewed as being successful or having made a significant impact at that moment in time. However, based on the overall appearance of the city, most, if not all of those initiatives were very short-lived or in some instances appear to have been futile exercises. It’s ironic that of our city’s complex matters that still require a permanent solution, cleanliness, the one that would seemingly be the easiest to accomplish, continues to hover at the top of the list.
Like many others who reside here in the city of Gary, my daily routine starts with picking up trash in the neighborhood. For me, this includes both sides of the streets and avenues, being certain to retrieve every bottle top, cigarette end, juice container, sandwich wrapper, or brake shoe that I come across. My perspective of cleaning up was honed in the Marine Corps where our philosophy was, ‘if it’s not living, then it shouldn’t be on the ground." I know that others echo this sentiment because they often stop to share their experiences. It’s obvious they too are bothered by so much debris strewn about. Clearly, there are also persons on the opposite end of the spectrum who are not bothered, some of whom are without question, contributors to the problem. However, simply identifying the various parties doesn’t provide resolution.
Citizens choose various ways to express their discontent with the visual aspects of our city. The simplest, sometimes most common method is to submit complaints to the administration, which usually results in some sort of response/attempt to address that isolated concern. Although it is primarily the responsibility of the city, I believe everyone should be bothered by this. I’m not blaming anyone or the city for that matter. Placing blame usually proves unfruitful and often lends to one’s frustrations. I, like my friend and many others, believe that “if it’s bothering you, then you should do something about it." That “something” can start with every resident picking up as much trash as they can everyday. Right now, enough trash exists on the streets to keep us busy for the rest of this year and well into the next. In fact, that’s precisely what it’s going to take, a consistent and continuous effort by everyone who is bothered. We should be bothered whether we see a deliberate act of littering or if paper has simply blown our way. We should be bothered and we should do something about it, like pick it up! It happens in cities and towns everyday and it should happen here.