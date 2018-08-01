The nomination of a Supreme Court justice should not be a political question in the usual sense of the term. Judges are supposed to follow the law and the Constitution, not rewrite them to suit their policy preferences. It’s about the law, not politics.
But we all know that’s often not the case.
That’s why it’s so important to nominate and confirm judicial nominees who understand what it really means to be a judge.
Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, is that kind of judge.
Unfortunately, many of the questions he is likely to be asked at his confirmation hearing will focus not on the law, but on policy outcomes.
Sen. Joe Donnelly does not serve on the Judiciary Committee, which will conduct the confirmation hearing for Judge Kavanaugh, so he will not be among those asking questions in public.
But, unlike almost all his Democratic colleagues, Sen. Donnelly will meet with Judge Kavanaugh in private next month. Indiana’s other senator, Republican Todd Young, met with the nominee in mid-July.
Sen. Donnelly has indicated that at least one policy question is “central” to his decision-making process on the nomination: whether Judge Kavanaugh will protect people with pre-existing conditions under the 2010 health care law.
Whatever one thinks of that as a policy proposition, it is exactly the wrong tack to take when considering a judicial nominee. In fact, it would be highly inappropriate for Judge Kavanaugh to answer how he might rule on a hypothetical case.
Instead of asking about specific policy outcomes in his one-on-one with Judge Kavanaugh, Sen. Donnelly should focus on the qualifications and judicial philosophy of the nominee: Does he have the experience and temperament to be an effective Supreme Court justice? Does he respect the Constitution? Will he be fair and impartial?
The answer in Judge Kavanaugh’s case is a resounding “yes.”
After graduating from Yale and Yale Law School, he clerked for two federal judges and then for Justice Kennedy. In 2006, Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
In that position, he has written hundreds of opinions that confirm his dedication to the Constitution and to interpreting laws as they are written. The Supreme Court has endorsed his reasoning 13 times.
Judge Kavanaugh explained his philosophy in a speech last year right here in Indiana.
“I believe very deeply in those visions of the rule of law as a law of rules, and of the judge as umpire,” he told students at Notre Dame Law School. “By that, I mean a neutral, impartial judiciary that decides cases based on settled principles without regard to policy preferences or political allegiances or which party is on which side in a particular case.”
This is precisely the outlook a Supreme Court justice should have. And by asking how Judge Kavanaugh would rule on cases that he might one day have to decide, Sen. Donnelly would essentially be asking him to call a ball or strike before the pitch is even thrown.
While this nomination should not become a partisan hammer with which each side pounds the other, we’re not naive enough to believe that won’t happen.
But that doesn’t mean it won’t be a mistake and a tragedy.
It would be a mistake to use political excuses to obstruct a qualified nominee. It’s a tragedy for the country every time it happens, because it diminishes our respect for the institutions of government.
In a New York Times op-ed headlined “A Liberal’s Case for Brett Kavanaugh,” Yale law professor Akhil Reed Amar called Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination “President Trump’s finest hour.” Reed should know. He was one of Judge Kavanaugh’s professors at Yale.
Sen. Donnelly will be under severe pressure from the special interests in Indiana to reject Judge Kavanaugh. Let’s hope he’ll do the right thing and support our call for a fair and timely confirmation.