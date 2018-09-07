The brutal effects of illegal immigration continue to be felt throughout the country, yet Democrats such as Sen. Joe Donnelly are standing in the way of fixing our broken immigration system.
Given the urgent need to implement meaningful immigration reform, Indiana simply can’t trust Donnelly to get the job done anymore.
As of 2017, there were an estimated 12.5 million illegal aliens in the United States, including at least 165,000 illegals who reside in the great state of Indiana. No country can support such an enormous population of illegal immigrants without suffering equally enormous consequences.
President Trump revealed recently that in 2017, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “arrested over 127,000 criminal aliens ... including those charged or convicted of 48,000 assaults, 12,000 sex crimes, and 1,800 homicides.”
Many Hoosiers are directly familiar with the effects of our open borders catastrophe.
Last week, state law enforcement officials issued an arrest warrant for an illegal immigrant who failed to appear in court after hitting a preschool teacher with her vehicle in May. The victim was seriously injured and needed surgery to survive.
In February, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a twice-deported illegal immigrant in a drunk driving accident — yet another death that could have been easily prevented if our politicians took immigration as deadly serious as it has become.
Sadly, for American citizens, the Democratic Party cares more about illegal immigrants than innocent lives taken by violent criminals among them — and Sen. Donnelly is no exception.
True immigration reform starts with securing our border, and Sen. Donnelly has done nothing to help the President achieve that objective.
Donnelly’s questionable position on immigration can be traced back to 2013 when the lawmaker backed amnesty for all illegal immigrants. Similarly, Donnelly opposed President Trump’s position on a bipartisan immigration proposal in February, and announced that he would be “cosponsoring the Keeping Families Together Act” proposed by the Democrats in opposition to the President’s immigration policies this summer.
Even when Sen. Donnelly’s rhetoric echoes President Trump’s platform, his actions suggest little interest in securing our borders. In July, the legislator’s political director, Michael Lindburg, appeared at a political rally hosted by a radical activist group that opposes immigration enforcement.
During the gathering, Lindburg reportedly told attendees that Donnelly supported past efforts to legalize illegal immigrants and asked the crowd to back Democrats in the upcoming election.
So much for working with Republicans on bipartisan solutions.
If the GOP loses control of the House this November, the Democrat’s agenda on immigration will only make the problem worse. Spearheaded by the radical, open borders left, the Democrat platform consists of granting illegal aliens amnesty, opposing every measure to secure our border, and even abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
These are not serious solutions to a growing immigration crisis.
Luckily for Americans who are tired of being ignored by their duly elected representatives, President Trump is on a path to repair our immigration system.
While honoring immigration enforcement officials who risk their lives to secure our border, the Commander-in-Chief made it clear that his administration will support ICE despite Democratic calls to defund the agency.
Last year, almost 2,000 people in America lost their lives because of broken immigration laws. All of them would be here today if our politicians approached this issue for what it truly is: a life and death public safety crisis.
The Democrats continue to oppose meaningful immigration reform in the face of a catastrophe. To eliminate the bloodshed of law abiding citizens, Sen. Joe Donnelly and his cohorts should either stand with President Trump or be sent back home this November.