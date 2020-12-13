GUEST COMMENTARY: Dr. Walter Williams: prophet of freedom

Editor’s note: Star Parker’s column will be replacing Walter Williams in his weekly Sunday Forum spot. In this column, Parker pays tribute to Williams, who died earlier this month.

Sometimes, the legacy of great men is that the world doesn't realize how great they were until they are gone.

This might be the case with Dr. Walter E. Williams.

Dr. Williams passed away last week. He was the John M. Olin distinguished professor of economics at George Mason University, where, for six years, he served as chairman of the economics department. He was a prolific author and columnist (writing for Creators, which also syndicates my column). And he was a dear friend.

An African American who grew up poor in Philadelphia, he was raised by a single mother and, at one time, drove a cab.

He became hooked on economics when he took his first courses on the subject and went on to earn his doctorate at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Williams became one of the nation's most articulate advocates of American-style liberty and American-style capitalism. He was one African American who truly believed in and wanted what the civil rights movement claimed as its goal: real freedom for all.