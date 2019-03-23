One of the many attributes that make Northwest Indiana a region of growth and progress is the full range of post-secondary institutions within one geographic area. Very few regions across the nation offer such a wealth of educational opportunities, with programs that cater to traditional high school graduates, returning students and lifelong learners alike.
Northwest Indiana residents are in an excellent position to benefit from the proven return on investment of a post-secondary education. The positive momentum and innovation in the Region mean there are more opportunities than ever before to secure high-paying jobs in enriching and exciting sectors, with local and regional institutions that provide market-demand degree programs that prepare graduates for these types of positions.
With a robust set of colleges and universities, from secular, public institutions to faith-based, private universities, granting associate, professional and doctoral degrees, Northwest Indiana boasts a variety of options. Spanning just three counties, the Region is home to the largely non-residential, regional campuses of Purdue University Northwest and Indiana University Northwest; multiple locations of the Ivy Tech Community College network; the four-year Calumet College of St. Joseph with a spectrum of traditional and nontraditional students; and a residential, high-quality, nationally ranked private university in Valparaiso University.
Students of all ages can truly chart their own course and are able to learn through a wide range of locally delivered daytime, evening, online and weekend programs. One may focus on strengthening specific skills required for industry jobs in areas such as automotive technology, while another seeks holistic development by pursuing a professional degree grounded in the liberal arts and yet another returns for a certificate program to advance or change the direction of their career.
In turn, the students, faculty and staff members of these institutions are active within the Northwest Indiana region and make positive contributions to their communities. Faculty and staff contribute to the local economy by shopping in our stories, dining in our restaurants and visiting local attractions. They serve on school boards and civic organizations and are active with chambers of commerce and city government and places of worship. Students serve our local businesses as interns and our schools as student teachers and tutors. They participate in community outreach with organizations such as the United Way, Boys and Girls Clubs and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Colleges and universities also offer numerous opportunities for enrichment for community members. Art exhibitions, public lectures, community forums, Science Olympiads, musical performances and cultural banquets all bring campus and community together to engage with and learn from one another. And Northwest Indiana residents can attend NCAA Division I Athletics events right here at Valparaiso University.
The relationships between universities and their communities help to build a diverse, prosperous and sustainable region. Similarly, the collaboration and interconnectedness that exists among Northwest Indiana’s colleges and universities network promotes research and discussion that directly impact the community, from analyzing the factors that affect the Region’s beaches and streams and identifying steps to maintain and improve these natural resources, to intentionally bringing people together to discuss community and race relations and some of our most pressing challenges.
There are many attributes that make the Region stand out — the natural beauty of Lake Michigan, the strong Hoosier work ethic, a positive tax environment for business. The abundance of educational options is a tremendous asset to Northwest Indiana, offering such a variety of opportunities to its citizens that cannot be found in most communities, propelling the Region forward and demonstrating that the grass is truly greener in Northwest Indiana.