GUEST COMMENTARY: Equality Act slams the door on religious freedom

As Alito pointed out, the city could remove the latitude for exceptions in its law, and suddenly Catholic Social Services' First Amendment protection is gone.

It is a tragedy that something so fundamental as religious freedom is now buried in the weeds of legal hair-splitting.

Plaintiff: Not personal

There could be no better example of what this is all about than Sharonell Fulton, who was the lead plaintiff in this case against Philadelphia.

Fulton is a Black foster mother, who has fostered over 40 children in her home over the last 30 years.

LGBTQ activists like to portray Christians as hateful and discriminatory. But listen to Fulton:

"Children need to be accepted and loved. They have to feel that somebody cares ... I've had gay couples stop me in the supermarket ... And I told them, 'Listen, this is not personal. I'm standing with the church because this is what I believe.'"

The Catholic Church has been reaching out to orphans in Philadelphia for over 200 years. This is motivated by one thing: love.