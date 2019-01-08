A 53-year-old vision of fair play, hard work, selflessness, team work and healthy competition was showcased and on display during the annual Porter County Conference Sportsmanship Banquet on Jan. 6.
Meeting in LaPorte at the historic and beautiful LaPorte Civic Auditorium, student athletes, school administrators, coaches and parents from the PCC’s eight participating schools enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship and lessons of teamwork and community spirit.
PCC Executive Secretary Andrea Overholt is proud of the PCC family and the values good sportsmanship produces.
"Your value doesn’t come from what you do, but how you do it. Are you honest, trustworthy, unselfish, dependable, hardworking, encouraging, caring and thoughtful? If that is the person you strive to be, then who you are will shine through whatever it is you do.” Overholt adds, "The best part of all those qualities is that not one relies on your talent, but rather your choice. Your role on your team is not what gives you value, but it is your attitude in fulfilling your role that determines your worth.”
In 1966, Hebron printer Russell Franzman Sr. and Kouts farmer and Realtor John Schnurlein attended a Lake County Sportsmanship Banquet to honor high school athletes. According to PCC’s printed information, the men were so impressed by the way teams had this one opportunity to look past being competitors and more toward being fellow athletes, they decided to help develop such a banquet for Porter County’s young athletes.
Beginning in 1968, the banquet was and has continued to be held the week prior to the PCC basketball tournament. Since 1976, the banquet serves to draw the brackets for team play for the tournament.
The 96th PCC Boys Tournament is Jan. 16, 17 and 19 at Kouts High School. The 47th PCC Girls Tournament is Jan. 14, 15 and 18 at Boone Grove High School, with the championship game Jan. 19 at Kouts High School.
I believe in the continuity of teaching our young athletes to see past their loyalty to just their team by creating a greater understanding that they are part of something larger than themselves.
The PCC is just one of many youth organizations dedicated to building and supporting communities by developing good character. It’s appropriate to recognize and celebrate the lessons taught to our young people through sportsmanship are bridges for our future prosperity.
As an inheritance from the vision those business leaders had 53 years ago — my family and community (recognized or not) continue to prosper. Our communities in and among the PCC benefit from the traditions of such events. And our young athletes are well on their way toward becoming responsible citizens.
May the lessons harvested from the PCC Sportsmanship Banquet be consumed by our greater communities and individuals as we continue to respect and work together for the common good.
Schools that make up the Porter County Conference are: Morgan Township, LaCrosse, Hebron, Washington Township, Westville, South Central, Kouts and Boone Grove.