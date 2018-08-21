All environmentalists and naturalists in Indiana, especially in Northwest Indiana, had to be disheartened to learn a few weeks ago that President Donald Trump opposed designating the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as the Indiana Dunes National Park. The designation would not only have established our country’s 61st national park (the first in Indiana), but proclaimed to the world that we understand the environmental significance of this invaluable 15,000-acre tract on the southern shore of Lake Michigan. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, and Sen. Joe Donnelley (D. Ind.) deserve kudos for their political and legislative skills in garnering bipartisan support for their bills, only to have President Trump put the kibosh on the upgrading.
It’s a pity the president has such disdain for the environment or that he perhaps didn’t even read Senate Bill 599, or he would have found out Henry Cowles, a University of Chicago botanist, recognized the importance of the Indiana dunes in 1899. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore was established in 1966 and its area expanded in 1976, ’80, ’86 and ’92. It is a geologically and biologically diverse region containing over 350 unique species of birds, 896 animal species and over 1,400 plant species. Over three million people annually visit the area.
As a retiree living in Gary, I spend almost every morning hiking through the dunes west of Lake Street to the U.S. Steel boundary then heading east on the beach to the Aquatorium, then back home through one of the paved trails. It’s an easy four-mile loop setting up the rest of my day.
Hiking through the dunes reminds me of Thoreau’s “Walden Pond” and Annie Dillard’s “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek”. Meandering along the lagoon in the dunes, one beholds chubby beavers swimming along, heads above water; plump muskrats diving into underwater warrens; turtles basking on logs; egrets stalking a meal; garden snakes slithering for cover and huge bass swimming lazily along. In the early morning mist one might hear a snort and behold white-tailed deer along the trail. It seems the deer somehow know they’re safe from humans because, unless startled, they stand motionless just off the trail observing the passerby. Sometimes the fawns, Bambi-like, actually approach you, until called by their mother. And oh, those eyes!
The beach is another glorious experience; mile after mile of brown sand inviting barefoot walking or jogging. Depending on the time of year, it’s not unusual to see up to 150 Canada geese waddling at the shoreline or swimming leisurely just offshore. Many spend nights by a small lagoon on U.S. Steel property and take off at dawn in perfect Vs heading who knows where. As to the seagulls, there doesn’t seem to be as many as a few years ago but there are still enough around to make their presence known. Did you know certain gulls are bold enough to swoop at you dive bomber fashion? It’s true! Then there are the tiny plovers that race along the waterline on toothpick legs, stopping here and there to pick at this and that in the sand. In early April a few bass come to the shallows near the U.S. Steel breakwater to spawn. It can be startling to hear the splashing they make as they frenziedly perform this ritual.
Over the last few years Lake Michigan’s water level has undoubtedly risen. It’s a blessing and a curse; the former because the U.S. Midwest, unlike the West, is assured abundant water from the Great Lakes, the latter because it has caused severe beach erosion. But according to some geologists millennia ago the lakes covered a much greater area than today, hence the Great Plains. Another disconcerting observation is that hardly any Monarch butterflies are seen winging their way to Mexico these days. Years ago they fluttered by in clouds, many dying on the beach. Nowadays it’s hard to see any.
But of course the beach’s allure is not just for its natural wonders. One meets some interesting people. Such a person is Professor Som Ale, a naturalist and zoologist at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He leads regular classes through the dunes cataloging flora and fauna. There’s Rich and his black Lab Raven who walks almost every day. Quite a few retired steelworkers and city of Gary employees, some showing a bit of wear and tear, are regulars. One morning I was surprised to see a mother and daughter cantering along the beach on magnificent horses. I met the duo when they stopped to take in the view and we chatted briefly. Notable also is that some small churches occasionally perform baptisms in the lake, full dunking included.
Kudos to Friends of the Beach, a Miller community group that conducts beach cleanups from time to time, and my wife Marjorie who takes wonderful photographs of the flora and fauna along the trails, plus swears individual deer recognize and respond to her.
But the real hero of the beach is Pete Visclosky who has long championed the park. Don’t give up, Pete. Your long, hard work is truly appreciated by those who wander the dunes and beach in wonder.