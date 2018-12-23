When I worked as a full-time journalist, the editor at my first newspaper job would challenge us in early December to find the ultimate holiday story — examples of people giving to others in extraordinary ways; a family overcoming hard times; joy personified in a community. You get the idea.
He wanted to read the story and become emotional. Now this was not a guy who cried or got misty-eyed easily. But this challenge worked well for me because I loved to write these stories. I believed (and still believe) there needs to be more stories in the media celebrating the beauty of humanity. People can drive me crazy on my bad days, but on most days they remind me that there are so many strong, courageous, generous people in this world.
This year, though, I’m feeling more like the Christmas Grinch or Scrooge’s bitter next-door neighbor who cannot wait until the New Year.
I’m practically saying (in the voice of the Grinch):
“The nerve of those Whos. Inviting me down there — and on such short notice. … I’m booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9 I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling and slip slowly into madness. But what would I wear?”
But I am trying to focus more on the good in the world and in my life, particularly this year. And I want to highlight two people who personify the good that exists in the Region.
Gavit High School senior Nicole (or Nikki as her friends call her) Brown was born exposed to cocaine from the womb and a ward of the state of Illinois until her grandmother adopted her.
Her grandmother, Sadee Brown, taught her the importance of volunteering and of having faith. Sadee learned these same faith-filled lessons from her own grandmother, who also raised her. Sadee’s grandmother always looked out for others in her community, and that beautiful lesson got passed down from one generation to the next.
Nikki, 17, is Student Council president this year and has been president of her class for four years. She also participates in Key Club and Chess Club and been on honor roll every semester.
She volunteers at the Family Christian Center in Munster 10 to 15 hours a week as one of the directors of youth ministry where she works with teens. She also acts, sings and dances in the center’s theater productions — she just finished her role in “Scrooge — a Bah-Humbug Musical.”
This past summer she volunteered at the equestrian camp, Camp R.E.I.G.N. through Refuge Productions, where she taught young people how to ride horses and plant crops.
She plans to study education in college to become a teacher who helps students who may traditionally slip through the cracks receive a chance at success.
When asked where she gets her strength and why she volunteers, she points to her faith and her grandmother’s lessons of hope. “Don’t allow your current circumstances to dictate your future. That hope is an anchor for me. I know that if I do good in the now, then my future will be so much better and brighter.”
Shamari Walker, 18, also a Gavit senior, had always been a gamer and taught himself in sixth grade how to make his own games and became very good at computer programming.
He started to think that maybe other teens would like to learn these same skills. Last summer he partnered with the School City of Hammond to start the Computer Science Institutes of Hammond, which teaches young people how to build apps, websites and robots, as well as how to collaborate with each other. Completely free, the 12 students also earned an elective credit. He’s working on offering this again in the winter.
When he’s not, you know, being a high school student, he also runs his own tech company, Ascunia Tech, and helps clients build apps and websites. He pointed to his parents’ support and the stable upbringing they created as the foundation of his life.
He said the free classes he created “make me happy and bring joy to me. We basically live right next to Chicago where there are a lot of computer science camps, but I realized there was nothing like that in Hammond or the Region in general.”
I love these teens’ kindness, creativity, hope and fearlessness.
Talking to them reminded me of the true meaning of the holidays — giving people that love and saying I believe in you and I believe I can help you. I can make your life a little easier with my skills and ideas. If we all did that, imagine what this world would look like. Even the Grinch and Scrooge’s neighbor would agree that it would be even more beautiful.