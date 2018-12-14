Gary, once the jewel in the crown of Northwest Indiana, is now a mere shell of its storied past. At its best, it sits on Lake Michigan’s southeastern shore like a wizened dowager empress gone to seed, wandering from room to room in a decrepit palace of faded portraits, moth-eaten tapestries and bygone glory. At its worst it gives the impression of a venal den of ineptitude, felonies and mismanagement. For much of this year City Hall, embodied by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and the common council, has endured a well-deserved journalistic dissection by this newspaper.
From any objective perspective, the editorial analyses were not only justified, but also brought about by exposures of City Hall shenanigans that would have had almost any other mayor battered and on the ropes or hunkered down waiting for the worst to blow over. But that’s not Freeman-Wilson’s style. Although showing disdain for President Donald Trump, she operates in much the same mien.
This newspaper recently published an editorial wondering whether the state should take over the city. The editorial encapsulated the year 2018 with a plethora of mismanagement including: a $17 million budget deficit, $5 million in overdue bills to its employee insurer, a three-year unauthorized misuse of $8.2 million from its EMS fund, late payment for highway salt and a councilwoman’s double-dipping salary of over $100,000. That list of horrors doesn’t even include runaway crime, high unemployment, abysmally low property tax collections and the worst school district in Indiana; one that had to be taken over by the state due to a $100 million debt, a precipitous decline in enrollments and the most “F” graded schools statewide.
With those serious issues, there were also the comical. Earlier in the year, at the height of the Amazon H2 brouhaha, the city bought an ad in The New York Times ostensibly touting its merits for consideration as a site for Amazon’s much-ballyhooed second headquarters. It didn’t matter that really legitimate sites such as next-door Chicago or Atlanta were rumored to be dangling billions of dollars in incentives to Amazon. What the heck, to the mayor, Gary was in play. Perhaps that’s why she junketed down to the U.S./Mexico border to decry the president’s immigration policies. After all, it’s much easier to skin-and-grin on the border than to sink-or-swim in the swamp of her city.
Yet, one doesn’t have to be clairvoyant to have seen it all coming. The Times published a guest column of mine June 5, 2011, titled: “Gary must not be a U.S. version of Bantustan” (the now abandoned tribal homelands of apartheid-era South Africa). I wrote: “Because Gary is such a Democratic Party bastion, Democratic nominee Karen Freeman-Wilson will most likely be the city’s next mayor. Much has been written about her historic achievement as the first female mayor-to-be. Be that as it may, one must wonder how much will actually change."
“Freeman-Wilson exhibits an old-line us against them mentality whether it concerns the struggling Gary Airport, floundering Gary Public Transportation Corp. or the municipal bankruptcy bill proposed by State Sen. Ed Charbonneau. Seen from such an angle, there’s very little hope for Gary. As a matter of fact, any astute observer could liken Gary’s leadership, politics, and financial situation to the former Bantustans of South Africa.
“The city is so insular, its politics so archaic, its politicians lacking in progressive leadership and viable ideas that one wonders if it’s a part of America at all. What makes the Bantustan analogy even more telling is that majority-white communities all around Gary are doing so well. While those communities understand the need for regional cooperation, Gary prefers to go it alone.”
Revisiting that seven-year old column showed how little things have changed in Gary. That either means the problems are so huge and intransigent that they defy solution, or there’s a lack of input from others in seeking their solution. Since that seems to be the case, it makes eminent sense to seek help.
Freeman-Wilson might be a prisoner of her time and place. If so, she must unshackle herself from those confines and realize The Times is on Gary’s side. She shouldn’t get overly caught up in the siren song of dubious national titles for herself while her city withers. In this Trumpian era Washington “ain’t where it’s at." Look closer to home. Form a brain trust of businesses such as U.S. Steel, NIPSCO, banks, the region’s daily newspapers, the RDA, academic institutions such as IU Northwest and the University of Chicago, plus elder statespersons such as former state Sen. Earline Rogers and former state Rep. Charlie Brown with their wealth of legislative experience and contacts. The brain trust’s main task would be to provide viable ideas and models for economic development geared to the city’s and region’s mutual benefit. An improved economy is the key to solving many of the social problems. Instead of the politically charged sanctuary or welcoming city status, opt for an economic opportunity city status.
Fortunately, even given Gary’s problems, there are glimmers of hope. Indiana’s pro-business climate is luring businesses to communities all around Gary, and the city finally landed one. Alliance Steel is moving from Bedford, Illinois to an existing facility in Gary in 2020. U.S. Steel recently concluded negotiations for a new collective bargaining contract with the United Steelworkers and pledged to invest $2.5 billion in its flagship Gary Works over the next four years. Kidstuff Playsystems, which makes playground equipment in Gary, is also expanding. They will certainly have a positive impact on employment in the city.
Given the genuine concern expressed by the Times and the glimmer of economic improvement, there seems some hope Gary might avert Bantustandom. But Freeman-Wilson and the council must realize they are on probation. The city’s residents expect a lot better from them. With that in mind, merry Christmas and happy new year, Gary.