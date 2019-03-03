For decades, the land surrounding the casino boats at Buffington Harbor has sat vacant, but as many of us know, big changes are coming. Because of the determined and meticulous efforts of our Gary legislators and other bipartisan lawmakers, the basically abandoned property will now be home to an economic miracle.
Senate Bills 66 and 552 unanimously passed the Senate Appropriation and Public Policy Committees. Both bills would allow Gary to move a casino to a new location on I-80-94 in Gary and establish an intermodal hub on the acres of vacant land on the lakefront within Buffington Harbor. This is a visionary concept that will reinvent and rejuvenate the city of Gary, the region and the state of Indiana.
Over the years, hundreds of jobs will be created as the result of these projects, both in the construction and operational phases. Training opportunities will abound. People will be able to buy homes and send their children to college. Young people who have been leaving the Region will now have a reason to stay and create productive lives and reshape the future.
So when Hammond’s Fraternal Order of Police president testified before the Senate Public Policy Committees that Hammond residents are afraid to visit Gary for any reason, we stood in disbelief. His position is disrespectful to the citizens of Gary.
We in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, along with the members of the Concerned Clergy of NWI, declare that these recent uncivil remarks are not welcome in any community, particularly in Gary where people have struggled against the odds to survive white flight, disinvestment, massive unemployment and industrial decline.
Therefore, we join in efforts to act in a spirit of inclusion and civility, not discord, cooperation not spite, and collaboration, not silos as we pursue opportunities that will enhance the Region. The Urban League of NWI stands as the voice on diversity and inclusion whereby we encourage respect and dignity in the community, workplace, and through leadership. The best way to approach any issue is through harmonious conversation, not with words that damage the heart of hard working citizens who live and work in concert to improve the quality of life among all citizens.
We must speak out against messages of ill will and bad behavior, with hopes that others might see the pain and hardship that words cause. To this end, an apology would be welcomed with hopes that this may forge a better relationship with our neighboring municipality.