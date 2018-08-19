The Times editorial board argues that Gary’s history should be sold off to the highest bidder. Sell the bust of William A. Wirt, they say, and the art collection now being preserved in Chicago, so the Gary school system can pay a miniscule fraction of its $98 million debt.
They couldn’t be more misguided.
If it hadn’t been for William A. Wirt, Gary would have been no more than a blip on the national educational landscape. He alone is responsible for building a school system of national renown, one that expanded the curriculum of his day, achieved remarkable economies so that schoolchildren could have access to first-class facilities and equipment, like swimming pools and auditoriums. His K-12 ‘unit school’ concept helped encourage students to go on and graduate from high school at a time when barely 9 percent of students did so.
As this gritty industrial city became home to thousands of immigrants, and southern blacks, he gave them art and music that would be the envy of many suburban schools today. I’ve lived in prosperous communities in New England that had no orchestras in the public schools. Yet, Gary had band and orchestra throughout the city, beginning in the fifth grade, and city-wide music festivals that allowed students to showcase their talents.
And Gary had art, not only in the classroom, but original art on the walls of many of its schools. For Wirt, art was not a frill, but an essential element of a well-rounded education. And that art was paid for, not with taxpayer funds, but with the three-fourths of a cent earned on each lunch served in the school cafeterias. Wirt gave as much attention to the arts as he did athletics. Gary had much of which to be proud.
This legacy should not be sacrificed due to mismanagement by successive waves of school administrators. The bust of William A. Wirt and the collection of original art now being housed at the Conservation Center in Chicago should not become fodder to pay for the sins of those who followed him, including those who allowed a good portion of the art collection to disappear or deteriorate.
There are many stakeholders on this question, including alumni of Gary schools, both living and dead, who had every right to expect that their donations would be preserved for posterity.
When Peggy Hinckley took over as emergency manager, we were led to believe that closed school buildings, like Wirt-Emerson, would be secured from the vandalism and theft that have plagued other closed Gary school buildings. Those hopes have been dashed. In less than two months after its closure, this auction was hastily arranged to dispose of items of great historical value. Where would we be as a civilization if, every time a municipality experienced fiscal challenges, its first thought was to sell off its history? Who needs vandals when we have school officials eager to jettison Gary’s history by conscious design, or editorial writers to egg them on?