The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission invited candidates for all county, town, city and township offices in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties to sign its Candidate Ethics Action Pledge.
The pledge asks candidates to commit to providing ethics training for all employees for whom they are responsible, to support a comprehensive ethics policy with vigorous enforcement and to support whistleblower protection for employees filing ethics complaints.
Commission President Dan Klein said, “We are pleased that 185 candidates in our three-county area have formally committed to ethics training for municipal employees. This is 56% of the total general election candidates signing the Pledge.”
Klein noted, “SEAC has been asking candidates to sign the Pledge for the last five years and we will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. We get feedback via our public employee survey that ethics training is worthwhile. In fact, in our most recent survey, 78% of the respondents reported that they valued or highly valued ethics training and to a statistically significant degree, trained employees are more likely to know how to report unethical behavior, more willing to report such behavior and more confident that their superiors will respond appropriately.”
Presently the following communities are members of the Commission:
Lake County, LaPorte County, Porter County, Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, Valparaiso, Whiting, Burns Harbor, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Dyer, Hebron, Highland, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Ogden Dunes, St. John, Schererville and Westville.