When I touched down in Charlotte, N.C., as the only New Hampshire lawyer at the Republican National Lawyers Association’s annual election seminar last week, the first thing I saw was a former New Hampshire GOP state party official’s tweeted objection to the unveiled 2020 convention logo, featuring a crown and an elephant. The Queen City connection wasn’t immediately clear to him, and he opposed any design that implied a renomination as a formality for an already coronated president.
Matt Welch recently wrote in Reason magazine that Trump “has rigged the Republican National Committee to an extent that would make Hillary Clinton jealous.” There are still rank-and-file activists who are more open-minded.
The first lawyer (from North Carolina) I sat next to at the two-day conference said he was “not all in” on the president, that he “wish(ed) Trump wouldn’t be rude all the time,” and, “He’s a lot of things; he’s not a statesman.”
Later that morning, I introduced myself to the room in a hotel as counselor to announced Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor and head of the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division. No boos or catcalls.
Charlotte’s City Council voted strongly to condemn chants at a Greenville, North Carolina, rally last month. After three lawyers for the Trump campaign spoke on a panel, I commented that I found their remarks on strategy unoffensive and actually thanked them for their professionalism. What I shared about Weld’s campaign were well received the rest of the weekend. It wasn’t just southern hospitality, as there were 240 attendees from across the country.
Another lawyer in attendance, from Virginia, volunteered that he did a lot of work for libertarians last cycle, when Weld was the vice-presidential nominee of the Libertarian Party. Two others, one from Maryland, self-identified as “small-l libertarians” at least. One from Washington, D.C., referred me to an enthusiastic Weld-supporting attorney in Connecticut. I shared a pleasant dinner with new friends from Missouri and California.
There is a primary underway for Republicans. There is a choice. Bill Weld is mine.