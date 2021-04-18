GUEST COMMENTARY: Gov. Hutchinson's distortion of President Reagan

A culture in which the objective reality of male/female, man and woman, is denied — despite the clarity of this reality both in the words of the Bible and the chemical reality of the genetic code — is a godless culture that Reagan would likely call evil today, just as he called the Soviet Union evil then.

"Freedom prospers when religion is vibrant and the rule of law under God acknowledged," Reagan said in his speech.

He quoted William Penn, saying, "If we will not be governed by God, we must be governed by tyrants."

Conservatism should be understood literally. To "conserve" is to save and preserve the core traditional values that enable our freedom.

It is hard to believe that, as Gov. Hutchinson suggests, Reagan's idea of limited government means standing aside as a tyrannical secularism sweeps through our nation and wiping out any remaining remnant of those traditional biblical truths.

All the more so, it is hard to believe that Reagan would see government sitting by passively and uninvolved as those values are imposed on minors, who are not even old enough to vote.