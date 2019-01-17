Within the span of two weeks, Diane Banta and Rory Robinson will be retiring from their long-held positions with the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance program. Rory has held his position with the RTCA as the lead Indiana & Ohio Outdoor Recreation Planner for Indiana for 23 years, while Diane has served in this same role for Illinois for 20 years.
Together, both Rory and Diane have worked with all levels of government, nonprofit organizations and individual citizens on preserving open spaces for passive and active recreation purposes. This work has included initiatives for watershed projects along major rivers, regional and national greenway planning, and the development of multi-use trails.
Since my start at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission in 2003, I have enjoyed the pleasure of working with both Diane and Rory on a number of trail projects. These have included efforts in both Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois, seeking to bridge the gap between our two regions. Our mutual efforts brought about the development of the Pennsy Greenway, which crossed into Lansing from Munster in 2013, making it the first bistate trail in our area.
Although I worked closely with both, my dealings with Rory have been more extensive due to his focus on Indiana. To this end we have teamed up on numerous occasions throughout the NIRPC region and Indiana in general to advance trail initiatives. Rory has visited our region almost on a monthly basis, continuously keeping track of our progress while helping to spearhead new projects.
Although I enjoy the fruits of the success of our expanding trails network, without Rory’s assistance throughout these achievements would have been less significant. All in Northwest Indiana can thank Rory directly for guiding our efforts with his passion and wisdom, and I am personally thankful for his mentoring and assistance to my efforts at NIRPC.
Along with Rory has been my successful partnership with Diane and her efforts to create trail connections in the Chicago Southland. Diane has been part of a number of significant efforts right across the state line, including the aforementioned Pennsy Greenway. In addition, Diane has been instrumental in developing the Grand Illinois Trail through the south suburbs and has been a leader from the start on the planning and building of the Cal-Sag Trail.
Rory would often mention at the start of his presentations that “I am from the federal government, and I’m here to help.” With regards to both Diane and Rory, this has been the case countless times over, I am indebted to both for their years of dedicated public service to our greater Calumet Region and for helping me be the professional I am today.
You can find out where these bistate trails are by viewing a copy of the 2018 Greenways+Blueways Map at www.nirpc.org/greenways-blueways-map.