Much of who I am and aspire to be is the result of growing up in Gary under the leadership of Richard Hatcher.
In Civil Rights circles, people of Gary are thought of as a pretty radical bunch, and we are: As the first African Americans of a metropolitan city to elect a black mayor and govern themselves.
We laid the ground work for black mayors in other cities to be elected as well as leaders in Congress and eventually America's first black president.
Today, when I address the unpopular issues of police brutality, income disparity between blacks and whites, and the normalization of racism in America it's as a result of growing up in Gary, where our mayor tackled these difficult issues each and every day of his career.
Before Hatcher, blacks were limited in where they could, live, work and play in Gary, and after his election all of these barriers were eradicated; much like the walls that once separated East from West Germany.
I will never lose sight of the fact that much of what my generation has accomplished was done on the backs of lionhearted leaders like Hatcher, who sacrificed themselves that we would enjoy lives that they could only dream of.
Every time I speak truth to power and address racial inequality and hatred in America, it's my upbringing in Gary and voices like Hatcher's who taught us that freedom isn't free and comes at a price, and a steep one at that.
You helped to teach my generation that we were young, gifted and black; that black was beautiful and no race or creed, anywhere, was better than us.
Mr. Mayor, your life and leadership was not in vain.
The torch you bore will burn forever and be carried on and passed to the next generation.
The city of Gary, the state of Indiana and the entire United States of America are better places because of you.
You will never be forgotten sir.