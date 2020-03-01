GUEST COMMENTARY: Health care access in Northwest Indiana is in jeopardy!

What good is insurance without doctors or hospitals? The consequences of legislative language presented by Anthem in the Statehouse this last week will be disastrous for Methodist Hospitals.

House Bill 1004 contains language that will allow insurance companies such as Medicaid, Anthem and other commercial payers to reimburse hospitals at lower rates if a service is not provided inside the hospital. Methodist Hospitals has services, including our Heart Rhythm Center (EP Lab), Outpatient Surgery Center, Outpatient Diagnostic Center, Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy Centers and other community services such as those for women and children that, while not physically inside hospital walls, are located on or nearby our hospital campuses. Even though these services are not located inside the hospital, they are subject to the same federal and state regulations and therefore have the same expense structures.

