GUEST COMMENTARY: Health care access in Northwest Indiana is in jeopardy!

What good is insurance without doctors or hospitals? The consequences of legislative language presented by Anthem in the Statehouse this last week will be disastrous for Methodist Hospitals.
House Bill 1004 contains language that will allow insurance companies such as Medicaid, Anthem and other commercial payers to reimburse hospitals at lower rates if a service is not provided inside the hospital. Methodist Hospitals has services, including our Heart Rhythm Center (EP Lab), Outpatient Surgery Center, Outpatient Diagnostic Center, Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy Centers and other community services such as those for women and children that, while not physically inside hospital walls, are located on or nearby our hospital campuses. Even though these services are not located inside the hospital, they are subject to the same federal and state regulations and therefore have the same expense structures.
For Methodist Hospitals, the consequences of HB 1004 would be uniquely devastating. As a safety net hospital, Methodist provides nearly $110 million in unreimbursed care, charity care and other community benefits each year. Methodist depends on revenue from these kinds of services to partially cover operational losses related to unreimbursed care. Unlike Indiana’s other safety net hospitals, Methodist is not part of a large system that can offset these losses with revenue from other facilities, nor do we receive local or county government support. Most importantly, Methodist Hospitals is the only hospital serving the cities of Gary and Merrillville, communities of more than 110,000 hardworking Hoosiers.
If this “site of service” provision becomes law, it will drastically cut what Medicaid and insurance companies pay Methodist, and could lead to millions of dollars in facility and service line cuts and staff layoffs. The impact on patients will be less access, longer wait times, delayed disease diagnoses, longer recoveries, and increased healthcare expenses.
We need our state legislators to help to ensure that Methodist Hospitals is able to continue to fulfill its mission to provide high-quality health care to the communities we so proudly serve.
Please let your state legislators know that you oppose HB 1004 site-of-service language in its current form.
Matthew Doyle is acting CEO, Methodist Hospitals. The opinions are the writer's.