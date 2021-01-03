GUEST COMMENTARY: Health care price transparency will help save Americans from financial ruin

Then there are the tens of thousands of patients who are sued each year by hospitals for unpaid bills, many of which would never exist if prices were clear before care.

Wanda from Virginia is one of more than 20,000 patients in over five years who have been sued by Mary Washington Hospital. Wanda almost passed out in the middle of an extended nursing shift and was convinced by her colleagues to go to the emergency room. She assured the doctors that, as a single working mother, she was just stressed out and needed rest. Yet the hospital conducted a series of routine tests and charged her $8,000 for a two-day stay. It garnished 25% of her paycheck.

Jimmy Joe, another victim of Mary Washington, was misdiagnosed, charged $5,000 for routine procedures, and sued by the hospital. His mother-in-law, a retired pediatric nurse at Mary Washington, even had $13,000 lien placed on her home by her former employer for her outstanding medical bills. The lien makes it impossible to sell her house to have funds to pay off her medical bills.

Health care bills financially ruin many ordinary Americans like Judy, Martin, Claudia, Wanda and Jimmy Joe because prices are hidden, allowing hospitals to charge essentially whatever they want. "They could really put any number on there," notes Jimmy Joe, and "get over on people."