How do I explain how heavy those 7 words are, “I’m sorry, He had a heart attack."
How much they’ve impacted my life. Twice now, I have been told that someone I loved dearly lost their life to a heart attack. Twice. My brother at just 35 years old and my father at 61. Neither were expected and both left me feeling angry and lost. How could something like this take them both? Will this happen to me as well? My children? It’s something that truly terrifies me. I know the devastation of the aftermath, I also know that we are at risk, my sons and I will need to be more aware. To be proactive and knowledgeable about what our bodies need to prevent this. I know that I’ll always have anxiety going into a cardiologist for check-ups and wondering if this time they’ll find something wrong. And as my sons grow up, as they become young men, I’ll have to sit down and explain to them why this is so important and that it’s imperative that they take good care of themselves. I would have never imagined in a million years that this was how my brother or my father would have lost their lives. I still can’t wrap my head around how young they both really were and how much they have missed since they’ve been gone.
Weddings, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, graduations and so much more. I find myself regularly wanting to pick up the phone to tell my dad something only to feel that twinge of pain knowing that isn’t possible. I think about how my brother never got the chance to truly live. He was so young, so full of hope, but so lost and missed out on a lifetime of joys and memories.
Each holiday, each birthday I wonder what he would be like, where he would be if he was here. Would he have children, a wife, would he be happy? That's what happens when you lose a loved one to a heart attack. You lose the security of thinking your body is fierce, strong and will keep you safe. You lose the hope of the future for what could have been, what should have been. You have a place at the table that is missing someone who you wish more than anything could be there laughing and telling stories with you.
You go through joyous occasions without a piece of your heart, your father, your mother, your uncle, your brother, your friend.
A heart attack isn’t something to take lightly. Approximately 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes occur every year in the United States. More than 800,000 people in the United States die from cardiovascular disease each year—that's 1 in every 3 deaths, and about 160,000 of them occur in people under age 65 (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). It’s something that our family didn’t expect, it’s something we wish could be different, but it’s something we live with. Because of this, my children never got to meet their grandfather or uncle. I didn’t get to have my dad walk me down the aisle. I don’t get to share my life with either of them. Instead, I have to visit them, side by side at the cemetery. And that, that is why I take this so seriously and hope you will too.