A Sept. 11 guest column that interpreted Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Connections initiative was correct in some regards. But overall, it missed the mark.
As the governor announced Sept. 4, Next Level Connections is a $1 billion investment in Indiana projects, including improving roads in northern Indiana and across the state, expanding broadband access, growing the state's trail system and increasing the number of international flights to and from Indiana — all of which the previous guest column admits are "worthy projects" that will be delivered at no cost to taxpayers. That is the end of where the guest column writer and I are in agreement.
With over 100 years of servicing communities throughout the state, and as one of the largest employers in northern Indiana, Rieth-Riley applauds Gov. Holcomb for his vision and leadership in investing in infrastructure, which will benefit Indiana residents for generations to come. The Next Level Connections program will deliver jobs for thousands of Hoosiers and increase the quality of life across the state, without one dime of taxpayer money. We cannot let an opportunity like this pass us by.
As the president of an employee-owned business, I see the direct benefits that a strong economy has on our employees and their families. The opportunities created by Next Level Connections across all 92 counties will be immediate, significant and tangible for all of Indiana — whether you work in construction, services, engineering, deliveries, planning or are part of the hundreds of supporting businesses that benefit from an investment of this magnitude.
The Sept. 11 column failed to explain that toll rates in Indiana will remain amongst the lowest in the country and lower than most other toll roads across the 80/90 corridor. Working in road construction, I know that a single truck can cause more than 10,000 times the damage to interstate pavement as compared to a single passenger vehicle. Surely everybody should pay their fair share and an additional contribution of less than $10 for an average trip of a commercial vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road sounds reasonable to me.
I'm proud to say that Goshen-based Rieth-Riley was responsible for the original construction of the Indiana Toll Road back in the 1950s, and since 2016, we've been responsible for delivery of over $200 million of upgrades to the Toll Road, including reconstruction of 72 miles of pavement and 53 bridges between Portage and Elkhart. It's my understanding another $200 million of further upgrades are in the works across Lake, Elkhart, LaPorte and Steuben counties over the next few years. To echo the governor's statements, I expect these investments will soon make the Indiana Toll Road the best toll road in the country.
With over $2 billion of investment in Indiana roads, most in the northern counties, we should be thanking the governor. Shouldn't truckers be happy with better roads, fewer traffic lights between South Bend and Indianapolis, upgrades to U.S. 20 and U.S. 30 and turning I-69 into a genuine interstate? Would he prefer a $2 billion investment in improving rail? The Next Level project has almost unanimous support across the state and is allowing Indiana to restore its road infrastructure to the quality it deserves. Considering publications like the Wall Street Journal and American Trucker are reporting record profits for trucking companies, it seems the previous guest column writer prefers to support Fortune 500 trucking members, rather than economic growth and infrastructure upgrades for Hoosiers.
As the column stated, Indiana has been known as the "Crossroads of America" since 1937, and I for one support Gov. Holcomb's ambition to see us become the "Crossroads of the World."